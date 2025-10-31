A Message from Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick

To Our Loyal Rowdies Fans,

Thank you for your unwavering support throughout a challenging season. Every year, you pour your heart and soul into supporting this club, and for that we are continuously grateful. You are truly what makes the Rowdies special.

This season fell short of the expectations we set. Our on-pitch performance did not reflect the high standards to which we hold ourselves. For the first time in six years, we missed the playoffs. That failure is felt deeply across our organization, and we take full responsibility. This is not the Rowdies way, and you deserve better.

This year tested us all, not just as fans of this beautiful game, but as neighbors, friends, and members of a community still healing from the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Amid these challenges, your resiliency and passion have been a beacon of hope. Welcoming all of you back to Al Lang Stadium for this season's Home Opener, after the stadium stood silent in the wake of last year's storms, is a moment I will cherish forever. That emotional night reinforced our commitment to being a source of pride and inspiration for our region.

This season marked a monumental milestone in our history with the 50th anniversary of our inaugural season. Under the lights of Al Lang, we honored the legends who built this club from the ground up, bringing together generations of Rowdies greats, past and present, to celebrate what it means to be part of this extraordinary legacy. The inductions of our first-ever head coach Eddie Firmani and Modern-Era legend Takuya Yamada into the 75/10 Club were unforgettable tributes that reminded us that this game is more than just wins and losses - it's also memories, tradition, and a pride shared across generations. 

As we reflect on the year, we would be remiss not to recognize Leo Fernandes and Forrest Lasso as they retire from professional soccer. Leo and Forrest have been cornerstones of our success in the USL Championship, and their commitment to excellence and love for this community embodies everything we hope for in a Rowdies player. They will be greatly missed on the field, but they leave a lasting legacy for future players to follow.

Now, we turn the page with purpose toward a new era with Dominic Casciato to lead us forward. He is a leader with the necessary vision and tenacity to establish a championship culture for us to rise again.

To our Supporters, Ralph's Mob, Skyway Casuals, and every single season ticket member who chants, cheers, and carries this club on their shoulders - thank you. You are the lifeblood of this club. You deserve a championship. And we will leave everything on the pitch in pursuit of bringing that to Tampa Bay.

In the weeks and months ahead, we will work relentlessly to rebuild our roster, make Al Lang a fortress again, and elevate your matchday experience. We will write the next great chapter in Rowdies history, together.

With deep gratitude, 

Ryan Helfrick 

President, Tampa Bay Rowdies







