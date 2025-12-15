Rowdies Add Dynamic Forward MD Myers Ahead of 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of one of the USL Championship's most potent attackers with the signing of forward MD Myers ahead of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Myers has an impressive track record of production through his first three years in the professional ranks, including 36 goals and seven assists over the last two seasons for the Charleston Battery. The 24-year-old attacker led Charleston in goals scored across all competitions in 2025, while also earning USL Championship All-League Second Team honors after notching 15 goals and four assists in the regular season. Myers' 66 percent shooting accuracy rate during the 2025 campaign was also the highest in the league among players with double-digit goals.

"I have tracked MD since he was a standout collegiate forward at Rutgers University, so I am delighted to finally get the chance to work with him here in Tampa Bay," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He has proven himself to be a top forward in this league over the past couple of years, so I am excited to see what he can bring to our group in 2026 and beyond. There was a lot of competition to sign MD throughout the league, but he chose us because of his belief in our project, how we will play, and what we are building here. Our fans will love his ability to find the back of the net and willingness to work tirelessly for the team."

A native of New Jersey, Myers spent time at the Philadelphia Union Academy before beginning his college career at High Point University in North Carolina. Myers enjoyed three successful seasons at High Point, bagging 21 goals in 49 appearances and also finishing the 2020 season as the co-leading scorer in Division I soccer.

In 2022, Myers transferred back to his home state and finished his college career at Rutgers University. With the Scarlet Knights, Myers was unanimously named Big Ten Player of the Year and secured a spot on the All-Big Ten Team. Myers also furthered his development during his college years by playing for the Ocean City Nor'easters during the 2021 and 2022 USL League Two seasons.

New York City FC selected Myers in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft and subsequently signed him to the club's MLS Next Pro outfit, New York City FC II. He then took MLS Next Pro by storm during the 2023 season, burying 19 goals and recording eight assists in 28 appearances. Myers finished the year as the league's co-leader in scoring and with a selection to the MLS Next Pro Best XI.

"The Rowdies have such a rich history of success and having the chance to add to that tradition is an opportunity that I couldn't be more excited for," said Myers. "I can't wait to give everything that I have for the Rowdies fans and this great club."

