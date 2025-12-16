San Antonio FC Introduces New Strategic Partner

Published on December 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced that UY Holdings LLC will invest in the franchise as a new strategic partner. The partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment reflects a shared commitment to strengthening professional soccer in San Antonio while positioning SAFC for long-term growth and success on and off the pitch. Per club policy, details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome UY Holdings as a partner in SAFC," said SS&E CEO RC Buford. "Their belief in what we're doing here in San Antonio is a tribute to the domestic and international success that SAFC has enjoyed over the past decade. Leveraging a partner with the international knowledge and success that UY Holdings enjoys will position SAFC to thrive for years to come."

UY Holdings is anchored by Albion FC, which is the oldest football club in Uruguay. Based in Montevideo, the club was formed in 1891 and today serves as a model across South America thanks to elements including player development, operational excellence and a newly opened dedicated training ground. Under the leadership of Managing Partner Charles Coupland, UY Holdings is active in developing soccer assets for the global market. On October 26, Albion FC won the 2025 Uruguayan Second Division Championship, earning promotion to first division for the 2026 season.

"We have a deep belief that San Antonio FC is positioned to be a leader in the USL and across the international football community," said Coupland, who served as an executive with Manchester United before being named Albion FC's President. "When you combine the club's existing track record, its top-notch facilities and its location in one of the fastest growing regions of the United States, it's exciting to think about the future of SAFC."

Having recently completed their 10th season, SAFC is recognized as one of the most active USL teams on the international stage.

SAFC has comprehensive partnerships with Sportverein Darmstadt 98, one of the oldest soccer clubs in Germany, and Union Deportivo Las Palmas from Spain's La Liga. These affiliations are designed to allow SAFC to learn from international leaders in the sport, both on and off the pitch, with a focus on player and staff development.

On March 25, 2026, SAFC will host Sportverein Darmstadt 98 in an international friendly at Toyota Field. The match will be the latest in a long list of international matches that have been played at Toyota Field, including the USA Men's National Team vs. Slovenia, SAFC vs. Sunderland A.F.C. and a match-up between the women's national teams from Mexico and Australia.

In addition, San Antonio FC enjoys a multi-year deal with CHARLY, an international soccer brand based in Mexico. CHARLY serves as the club's official outfitter of uniforms, training gear and apparel.

