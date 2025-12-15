Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces USL Veteran Midfielder Tommy McCabe

Published on December 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club have added midfielder Tommy McCabe ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. He most recently played under new Roots Head Coach Ryan Martin at Loudoun United, where he made 36 appearances across all competitions.

"Tommy is the type of player every coach wants," Said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He's intelligent, disciplined, and his vision and decision-making will be instrumental in helping our group find solutions to win games. His presence in the midfield will be a central part of our identity this season, and we're excited to have him in Oakland."

McCabe is 27 years old and was born in South Orange, New Jersey. He went on to play college soccer at Notre Dame before being selected in the MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati. Since 2019, McCabe has appeared for FC Cincinnati, North Carolina FC, Memphis 901 FC, Orange County SC, Detroit City FC, FC Tulsa, and Loudoun United. While with Orange County SC, he helped lift the 2021 USL Championship trophy.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.