Sporting JAX Announces First USL Championship Player Signings

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the first two player signings in club history for its men's professional team, welcoming defender Dida Armstrong and attacking midfielder Luc Granitur as the foundation of its inaugural USL Championship roster.

The signings mark another major milestone for Sporting JAX as preparations continue for the club's debut season in March 2026 at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, following the recent appointment of head coach Liam Fox.

"Dida and Luc are players who fit the identity we want to build from day one," said Liam Fox, head coach of the Sporting JAX men's team. "They're hungry, intelligent and committed to representing this club and community the right way. I'm excited to get to work with them as we begin our first season."

"Building the first roster in club history is about more than talent. It's about character, mentality and identity," said Mark Warburton, Sporting JAX head of soccer. "Dida and Luc represent the type of players we want to build this team around. They are driven, competitive and committed to growing with this club. These signings set the standard for what Sporting JAX football will look like moving forward."

Armstrong joins Sporting JAX after four seasons with St. Louis CITY2 in MLS NEXT Pro, bringing professional experience and a strong development background to the club's inaugural roster. He began his playing career at The STEM Preparatory Academy, competing on the varsity boys' team, and previously played for AFC 615 in Nashville, Tenn.

The son of Desmond Armstrong-a former U.S. Men's National Team defender and 2012 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee who became the first U.S.-born Black player to appear in a FIFA World Cup-Armstrong brings professional experience and a strong soccer pedigree to the First Coast.

"Being part of the first men's team in club history is a huge honor," Armstrong said. "Sporting JAX is building something special, and I'm excited to compete, grow and help set the standard for this group from day one."

A Florida native from Vero Beach, Granitur arrives after closing out a decorated collegiate career at the University of North Florida, where he captained the 2025 ASUN Championship team and earned ASUN All-Conference First Team honors. Over three seasons with the Ospreys, the dynamic attacking midfielder recorded 14 goals, nine assists and 34 points.

Granitur began his college career at UNC Chapel Hill, earning the ACC Top Six for Service Award, and developed in the Orlando City B system before making his professional debut in 2019. A product of Montverde Academy and a former top-20 national recruit, Granitur graduated in 2025 with a degree in business management.

"Staying in Florida and representing my home state means a lot to me," Granitur said. "From the vision of the club to the support of the community, Sporting JAX is the perfect place to start my professional career. I'm excited to help build this team and give the fans something they can be proud of."

Sporting JAX will continue to announce additional player signings in the coming months as the club builds toward its inaugural USL Championship season. Fans can secure their place for the historic first season by placing a $25 season ticket deposit.







