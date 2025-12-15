USL Championship Names Dayonn Harris 2025 Comeback Player of the Year

Albuquerque, N.M. - The USL Championship announced today that New Mexico United winger Dayonn Harris has been named the league's 2025 Comeback Player of the Year, recognizing one of the most inspiring and impactful returns in recent league history.

Harris' honor caps a remarkable comeback season following a grueling, year-long recovery from an ACL injury. Returning to the pitch on July 26, Harris wasted no time making his presence felt. In his first match back, he scored a pivotal goal to help propel United to victory, immediately signaling that his return would be anything but gradual.

From that moment on, Harris re-established himself as one of the Championship's most dynamic attacking threats. His season was highlighted by a defining, buzzer-beating finish that sent New Mexico United to its first-ever Western Conference Final - a moment that instantly etched itself into club history.

Across the campaign, Harris recorded three goals and four assists, logged more than 1,000 minutes, and ranked among the league's elite in dribbling and chance creation. Beyond the numbers, his relentless work rate, resilience, and competitive edge embodied the spirit of perseverance the award represents.

The Comeback Player of the Year award is determined by fan vote, and with their overwhelming support, Harris' remarkable journey from injury to excellence rose above the rest.

For New Mexico United, the honor represents not only an individual achievement, but also the belief, resilience, and culture that define the club.







