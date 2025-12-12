New Mexico United Re-Signs Goalkeeper Kris Shakes for the 2026 Season

Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United is excited to announce that goalkeeper Kris Shakes has re-signed for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Since arriving in 2024, Shakes has grown into one of the club's most reliable and composed performers, recording six clean sheets in 21 appearances and delivering a memorable shutout in his first-ever playoff start.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Kris back. His hard work, dedication, and commitment to this club from day one- on and off the field- have been infectious," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "It's been amazing to see his growth over the past two seasons, and this is only the beginning for Shakes. We're excited to have him back in Black and Yellow."

Shakes' development has been clear throughout his time in New Mexico. Building on a strong collegiate career at Penn State and early professional experience with Philadelphia Union II, he has become a calm, confident presence between the posts. His 2025 season further showcased his growth as he helped anchor United through both the regular season and postseason.

With Shakes returning for 2026, New Mexico United secures a key piece of its defensive foundation and a goalkeeper whose best performances are still ahead.







