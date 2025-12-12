LouCity Brings in Dynamic Forward Akale on Multi-Year Contract

Louisville City FC has signed 28-year-old forward Mukwelle Akale to a contract through the 2027 season, with a club option for 2028.

Akale joins LouCity after two seasons with New Mexico United, where he scored seven goals and registered 11 assists over 59 USL Championship regular season games between 2024 and 2025. On two different occasions, Akale scored the winning goal in a playoff game for New Mexico.

The deal is pending league and federation approval.

"Louisville is known around the league for having high standards and being the best out of the players," Akale said. "I'm excited to get to work and win a championship this coming year!"

Known for his attacking flair and dynamism, Akale's 71 completed dribbles were tied for fifth-most in the USL Championship over the last two seasons. He has scored goals featured on ESPN's 'SportsCenter' multiple times in his career.

"Akale is a dynamic attacker that we believe is going to make us a better team in the final third," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He has consistently shown how dangerous he can be in 1v1 situations and is hungry to help us achieve success. I was happy with the interview process and am confident he is going to be a great fit both in the locker room and on the field."

A highly touted youth prospect from Minneapolis, Minn., Akale signed a pre-contract with Spain's Villareal CF in 2014 when he was just 17. Akale spent four seasons competing with Villareal's academy, including its B and C reserve teams which compete in the third and fifth tiers of the Spanish league system, respectively.

He earned a first team appearance with Villareal in a friendly against CD Leganés in 2016.

In 2020, Akale left Villareal to join Pafos FC in Cyprus - a current UEFA Champions League club.

He returned to the United States in 2022, signing with South Georgia Tormenta in USL League One where he won a league title in his first season. Notably, Akale started and played 90 minutes in the USL League One Final. Overall, he made 40 regular season appearances for the third division club in the regular season, scoring 12 goals and registering 5 assists.

Akale represented the United States at the youth international level, including two years at the USYNT residency program in Brandenton, Fla. He made 28 combined appearances for the the United States at under-17, under-18 and under-20 levels, scoring seven goals.







