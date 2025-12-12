MBFC Adds Defender Stuart Ritchie

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has signed defender Stuart Ritchie to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. The attack-minded left back arrives in Seaside with aspirations to contribute on both sides of the ball ahead of the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining Monterey Bay FC both professionally and personally," said Ritchie. "It's a great step for me in my career and another opportunity for me to prove myself. It's also an opportunity for me to play professional soccer in my home state which means a lot to me. When I heard about the potential for me to come here, it is something that I jumped on right away. After talking with the coaching staff and front office I could see how much ambition they have for the club and that was a perfect match. I have no doubt this is the right move for me in the next step of my career."

Ritchie, 24, comes to Monterey Bay fresh off of winning the USL League One championship with One Knoxville SC - the second League One title win of his career. In the past two seasons with One Knoxville SC, Ritchie scored three goals and added nine assists in nearly 5,600 minutes across all competitions, including two assists in four League One playoff appearances.

"Bringing Stuart Ritchie into our group here at Monterey Bay FC is an exciting moment for the club," said Monterey Bay FC Manager Jordan Stewart. "He's a Northern California kid who gained valuable experience overseas and then proved himself in USL League One with One Knoxville, helping them win the playoff final. Having played left back myself, I understand how demanding the position is, and Stuart has consistently shown the qualities needed to excel there. He's a competitor, a dynamic defender, and exactly the type of player who fits the identity we're building. I can't wait to see him step onto the field for us."

After developing within the San Jose Earthquakes academy, Ritchie moved to Europe at the age of 16 to join Dutch side FC Groningen. He progressed through the U-17s, U-19s, and U-23s, and even earned training opportunities with the first team before signing with Hannover 96 in Germany, where he started all 15 of his matches and led the U-19s in minutes with 1,278. In a return to the states in 2022, Ritchie earned 24 starts in 25 league appearances with Richmond Kickers en route to the first league trophy of his career. The following year, he played 1,009 minutes in MLS NEXT Pro with Columbus Crew 2 before joining One Knoxville SC.

"I know a lot about Monterey as it's only an hour and half from where I grew up," Ritchie continued. "I remember coming here as a kid to visit because of how beautiful it is here. I am looking forward to moving back to California and being able to play in front of my friends and family."

The Pleasanton, California native earned his first youth international opportunity in 2018 when he was invited to participate in the United States' U-18 Men's National Team Summit Camp. A year later, he represented the U.S. U-20s and has earned three youth international caps in total.

"I'm feeling really optimistic for next season, both individually and collectively as a team," he explained. "I want to build on the season that I had this past year and continue to be a threat going forward and solid defensively. I want to be able to help this team reach its goals and give the fans many reasons to celebrate. I'm confident 2026 is going to be a very successful year for Monterey Bay FC."

NAME: Stuart Ritchie

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 5'9

DATE OF BIRTH: September 10, 2001

HOMETOWN: Pleasanton, California

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: One Knoxville SC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Stuart Ritchie to a multi-year contract on December 12, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of December 12 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul







