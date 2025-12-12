Miami FC Signs Curaçao National Team Goalkeeper Eloy Room
Published on December 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of goalkeeper Eloy Room ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season.
The goalkeeper signs with Miami FC following his last stint with Cercle Brugge in Belgium's Juliper Pro League. Prior to that season, Room played in Netherlands' Eredivise for Vitesse Arnhem, where he also had prior stints from 2009 to 2018. In his time playing in the Netherlands, the Curaçaoan became the Dutch Champion and won the Dutch Cup in 2017 and 2018.
The goalkeeper is also no stranger to the American soccer landscape, having played an extensive five seasons with Columbus Crew on the Major League Soccer side. Room's MLS campaign lasted from 2019 to 2023. In that time, he won the MLS Cup twice and also took home the Campeones Cup.
"I am really excited to join Miami FC and help the club achieve success! I believe that with my leadership and mentality I can elevate the club to an even higher level," said Room on signing with Miami.
On the international side, Eloy Room has made 65 appearances on the Curaçao National team, including recently qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which he kept 11 clean sheets. Room will be Miami FC's first ever active player to compete in the World Cup in the same season. With Curaçao, Room has also competed in the Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League, and Caribbean Cup, including making an appearance in the finals in the latter.
Marking over 100 career clean sheets, the goalkeeper will be a key addition to the Miami FC squad in the 2026 season.
