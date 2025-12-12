Rowdies Add Midfielder Sebastian Cruz for 2026

Published on December 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of midfielder Sebastian Cruz for the upcoming 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

A native of California, Cruz spent the 2025 season in USL League One with AV Alta FC, where he tallied three goals and six assists across all competitions.

"Sebastian is a quality player that I've tracked since he was at Kansas City," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He was very close to being part of the first team there. He's a tenacious player who's very good with the ball, and he hunts it down like it's the last one on earth when he doesn't have it. I think he's got the mentality that we're looking for; hungry to prove himself and to win at this level. He's going to work and sacrifice to do everything he can to help the team win. I'm excited to see what he can do here in Tampa Bay."

Cruz developed in the Sporting Kansas Academy before signing a USL Academy contract with Sporting Kansas City II in 2018. After making nine appearances for Kansas City, he returned to the west coast to play college soccer at California State University, Fullerton. He finished his college career with 13 goals and 17 assists over 56 total appearances for the Titans.

In 2023, Cruz signed a full-time professional contract with Sporting Kansas City II. That year, he also made one appearance for Kansas City's MLS side in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Through two seasons with Kansas City II, the 25-year-old midfielder notched ten goals and seven assists in 49 appearances.

"I'm very thankful to Coach Casciato for this great opportunity," said Cruz. "I'm very honored and grateful to represent this club and all of its fans. This a very passionate fanbase and club that has a desire to win trophies, and I can't wait to bring my own passion and desire to Tampa Bay to help us achieve that together."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 12, 2025

Goalkeepers: Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali







