New Mexico United's Zico Bailey Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Goal of the Year
Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - - The USL Championship announced today that New Mexico United's Zico Bailey has been nominated for the 2025 Goal of the Year, following a remarkable strike that has become one of the most memorable moments of the 2025 season.
On September 10, 2025, Zico Bailey executed an extraordinary 63-yard chip from midfield against Detroit City, propelling New Mexico United to a decisive 4-0 victory. The remarkable combination of vision, precision, and audacity earned national attention, securing a place on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 highlights and marking it as one of the most defining moments of the 2025 USL Championship season.
The league has selected 16 top goals, divided into four groups, with fans voting to determine which entries advance to the Final stage of the 2025 Goal of the Year competition.
As voting opens, New Mexico United encourages supporters to rally behind Bailey and celebrate a moment that reflects the skill, ambition, and spirit of the club. With your support, his iconic strike can progress to the Final and continue its journey toward becoming the 2025 USL Championship Goal of the Year.
Cast your vote and help move Bailey one step closer before this round of voting closes on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. MT.
