The Giving Machine Arrives in Albuquerque: Cottonwood Mall and New Mexico United Team up to Benefit Local Charities this Holiday Season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is excited to bring The Giving Machine to Albuquerque for the first time this holiday season, inviting New Mexicans to "Light the World" through simple acts of service and generosity. The 2025 Giving Machine will be located at Cottonwood Mall from December 12 through January 1, with a special one-day appearance at the New Mexico United Team Store on Thursday, December 11. A Holiday Tradition of Giving

The Giving Machine is a unique, interactive vending machine where visitors can purchase and donate tangible items to people in need- ranging from warm clothing, meals, and hygiene kits to clean water, vaccinations, and shelter services. After each selection, a card representing the donation drops into a clear display compartment, symbolizing the gift given. One hundred percent of every donatio n goes directly to the participating nonprofits.

This year in Albuquerque, The Giving Machine will support five local charities:

Barrett Foundation

Saranam

Cuidando Los Niños

Haven House

Bethel Storehouse

Along with two global nonprofit partners:

Days for Girls

Church World Services Teaming Up With New Mexico United

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Albuquerque, New Mexico United will join forces with The Giving Machine initiative, hosting the machine for one day only at the New Mexico United Team Store on Thursday, December 11.

"We're proud to support an initiative that strengthens our community," said Ron Patel, President of New Mexico United. "Bringing the Giving Machine into our space helps us extend meaningful support to New Mexicans, and with fans who always show out for this community, the team store is the perfect place for that generosity to shine."

Cottonwood Mall Welcomes the Giving Machine

The Giving Machine will be installed on the lower level of Cottonwood Mall near Dillard's.

"We're thrilled to welcome the ABQ Giving Machine to Cottonwood Mall this holiday season," said Aimee Awonohopay, General Manager of Cottonwood Mall. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and make a real difference, providing a simple and meaningful way to support those in need right here in New Mexico."

A Global Movement with Local Impact

Each year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sponsors Giving Machines in cities around the world as part of the Light the World initiative. These installations encourage individuals and families to share the spirit of the season through charitable giving.

Last year, Giving Machines worldwide helped generate millions of dollars in donations for humanitarian causes. Albuquerque's continued participation helps ensure that essential resources reach both local families and global communities. Event Details

New Mexico United Team Store Giving Machine Day

Date: Thursday, December 11

Location: NM United Team Store (Downtown Albuquerque)

Purpose: One-day special access to The Giving Machine before its official mall installation.

Cottonwood Mall Giving Machine Installation

Dates: December 12 - January 1

Location: Lower level near Dillard's







