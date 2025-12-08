Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updates to USL Championship Technical Staff

Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced Monday changes to its USL Championship technical staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Returning are assistant coaches Jose Robles and Kyle Timm. Flavio Grava will also return as Director of Sports Science and Performance.

Terry Boss will not return as head coach.







