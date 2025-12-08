Nicola Ciotta Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season
Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC is excited to welcome back rising prospect Nicola Ciotta as we head into the 2026 season. After signing his first professional contract in September 2025, Ciotta is now firmly a part of the first-team setup, and the club believes he has the potential to grow into a major contributor.
Ciotta, a 19-year-old from San Diego with multiple U.S./Italian/Venezuelan citizenships, progressed through the youth ranks with clubs such as San Diego Surf and San Diego Nomads SC before joining OCSC II. In June 2025, he signed an Academy contract with OCSC II and quickly impressed as a right back with his defensive composure and willingness to push forward.
In September 2025, he took a big step, signing a professional contract with the first team and making 8 starts for the Black and Orange.
In his debut pro season, Ciotta made 12 first-team appearances across all competitions, starting in 8 of them and logging over 574 minutes with the senior squad.
He was named Man of the Match during OCSC's June 28 Jägermeister Cup win over Sacramento Republic FC, a match in which he won multiple duels, made several recoveries, and showed impressive defensive composure and distribution.
Ciotta isn't just thinking short-term. Thanks to his Italian passport, he's already looked beyond U.S. soccer. In 2023, while still with youth club Nomads, he earned a trial with Italian side Modena FC 1912, highlighting early interest from Europe. His dream is to play professionally in Europe, and he trusts Orange County SC to be a stepping stone toward that goal.
With his first season under his belt, Ciotta enters 2026 with more experience and aspirations beyond OC. The club's "Next Wave" ethos, promoting a pathway to professional soccer, is alive and well in him. As he recovers from missing part of the season due to injury, the hope is that Ciotta will return stronger and continue developing on both ends of the field.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 8, 2025
- Capital Stack Completed for Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza Project - Pro Iowa
- Nicola Ciotta Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season - Orange County SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Announces Updates to USL Championship Technical Staff - Lexington Sporting Club
- Vote Now: Help RoRo's Stunner Reach the USL Goal of the Year Final Four - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United's Zico Bailey Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Goal of the Year - New Mexico United
- MBFC Signs Canadian Defender Kelsey Egwu - Monterey Bay FC
- Rowdies Part Ways with Defender Aaron Guillen - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Shane Wiedt Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons - Detroit City FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Goalkeeper Colin Shutler - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- The Giving Machine Arrives in Albuquerque: Cottonwood Mall and New Mexico United Team up to Benefit Local Charities this Holiday Season - New Mexico United
- Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Luke Biasi to Multi-Year Contract - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs 2x USL Championship All-League First Team Defender Arturo Ordóñez - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Names Marlon LeBlanc Inaugural Men's Team Head Coach - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Nicola Ciotta Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season
- Mo War Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season
- Ethan Zubak Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season After Signing New Contract
- OCSCII Advances in USL Academy Cup with 2-1 Victory over Lancaster FC
- OCSC II Set to Showcase Local Stars and Top Prospects at 2025 USL Academy Finals