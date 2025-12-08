Nicola Ciotta Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season

Orange County SC is excited to welcome back rising prospect Nicola Ciotta as we head into the 2026 season. After signing his first professional contract in September 2025, Ciotta is now firmly a part of the first-team setup, and the club believes he has the potential to grow into a major contributor.

Ciotta, a 19-year-old from San Diego with multiple U.S./Italian/Venezuelan citizenships, progressed through the youth ranks with clubs such as San Diego Surf and San Diego Nomads SC before joining OCSC II. In June 2025, he signed an Academy contract with OCSC II and quickly impressed as a right back with his defensive composure and willingness to push forward.

In September 2025, he took a big step, signing a professional contract with the first team and making 8 starts for the Black and Orange.

In his debut pro season, Ciotta made 12 first-team appearances across all competitions, starting in 8 of them and logging over 574 minutes with the senior squad.

He was named Man of the Match during OCSC's June 28 Jägermeister Cup win over Sacramento Republic FC, a match in which he won multiple duels, made several recoveries, and showed impressive defensive composure and distribution.

Ciotta isn't just thinking short-term. Thanks to his Italian passport, he's already looked beyond U.S. soccer. In 2023, while still with youth club Nomads, he earned a trial with Italian side Modena FC 1912, highlighting early interest from Europe. His dream is to play professionally in Europe, and he trusts Orange County SC to be a stepping stone toward that goal.

With his first season under his belt, Ciotta enters 2026 with more experience and aspirations beyond OC. The club's "Next Wave" ethos, promoting a pathway to professional soccer, is alive and well in him. As he recovers from missing part of the season due to injury, the hope is that Ciotta will return stronger and continue developing on both ends of the field.







