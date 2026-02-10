OCSC Foundation Hosts Fourth Annual Gala Benefiting Soccer-For-All Programs

Published on February 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







The Orange County Soccer Club Foundation hosted its fourth annual gala at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa on Thursday February 5, 2026. The event brought together community leaders, business executives, and season ticket members in support of the Foundation's free after-school soccer programs.

Hosted by Orange County SC President of Business Operations Dan Rutstein, the evening featured special recognitions and testimonials highlighting the Foundation's impact. Lisa Keston, EVP of Community Relations and Executive Director of the OCSC Foundation, shared an inside look at the program and introduced student-athletes from the Anaheim Elementary School District, who spoke about the positive impact the league has had on their lives.

Legendary CBS sports broadcaster Jim Hill was honored for his lifelong contributions to sport and community and Noel Burcelis, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Orange County, received the 2026 Non-Profit Leader Award.

The program included a featured Q&A with Guest of Honor Joe-Max Moore, a U.S. Soccer icon who earned more than 100 international caps and represented the United States at three FIFA World Cups. Head Coach Danny Stone also introduced the Orange County SC 2026 squad.

The evening celebrated giving back and community impact, with all funds raised directly supporting the OCSC Foundation's soccer-for-all programs.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.