Vote Now: Help RoRo's Stunner Reach the USL Goal of the Year Final Four

Rodrigo Lopez has delivered countless unforgettable moments for Sacramento Republic FC, but his free-kick stunner against Oakland Roots SC on August 16 gave us one last chance to celebrate the captain - and now it's officially up for USL Championship Goal of the Year. RoRo stepped over the ball to bring the Indomitable Club level and delivered a perfectly struck shot that curled past the wall and into the near post upper corner. It was vintage RoRo: composed, clinical, and filled with heart.

Now the league has narrowed the field, and Lopez's strike is in the running to advance to the final four. To get there, he'll need the support of the fans who have celebrated his leadership and legacy for more than a decade. Voting is open now, and supporters can cast their ballot at the official USL Championship Goal of the Year page.

This goal is more than a highlight - it's a final, signature moment from a captain who has meant everything to this club. As Lopez closes out his legendary Sacramento career, this is a chance for fans to lift him up one more time. The free kick already lives in Republic FC history; with your vote, it could become the league's best goal of the season.

So rally fellow supporters, share the link, and help push RoRo's remarkable strike into the tournament's final four. One more vote. One more honor. One more moment worthy of the captain.







