Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Luke Biasi to Multi-Year Contract

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has inked defender Luke Biasi to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Biasi, 26, joins Rising following four seasons with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (2022-2025), where he contributed seven assists across 120 appearances (91 starts). Notably, the defender made a career high 40 appearances across all competitions last season, helping anchor a defense that didn't concede a single goal in its final six matches en route to winning the 2025 USL Championship Final.

"[Biasi] is an experienced player in this league and also a champion," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He has the experience that we need and is coming in to compete and help us continue our development and growth as a club. It's always good to have winners in your building because the way they will set the standard and command as well as demand from their own teammates is going to be great."

A native of Buford, Georgia, Biasi played soccer collegiately at the University of Memphis (2017-2020) and Syracuse (2021). The defender made four goal contributions, starting 58 of a possible 67 matches while in college. Notably, he led Memphis to its first 10-win season in eight years as a Tiger in 2019.

Biasi joins a Rising defense that conceded just two goals in its final six matches of 2025 in all competitions and returns at least three of its starters from 2025 in Collin Smith, Daniel Flores and Rafael Czichos.

"I think the club speaks for itself," Biasi said. "[Phoenix] is one of the best markets in the league, [Rising] has been a winning team in recent years and the fans as well as atmosphere are amazing. I won a lot at [Pittsburgh] and would like to do the same in the West."

Luke Biasi: By the Numbers

-Joined Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC out of college ahead of the 2022 USL Championship season.

-Made 120 appearances (91 starts) with the Riverhounds.

-Appeared in a career-high 40 matches (38 starts) across all competitions for Pittsburgh in 2025.

-Has seven professional assists, notching two in 2025.

-Played college soccer at both Memphis (2017-2020) and Syracuse (2021, Grad Transfer), starting 58 of a possible 67 matches throughout his collegiate career.

-Helped lead Memphis to its first 10-win season in eight years in 2019.

-Played youth soccer for Georgia United, Atlanta Fire United and United Futbol Academy.

-Received a master's degree in Medicolegal Death Investigation from Syracuse.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising sign defender Luke Biasi to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Luke Biasi

Pronunciation: Lewk BEE-ah-see

Position: Defender

DOB: July 15, 1999 (26)

Birthplace: Buford, GA

Former Club: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USL Championship)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Dec. 8, 2025):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (4): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi

-Midfielders (4): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping

-Forwards (5): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis







