Phoenix Rising Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced its 2026 preseason schedule, featuring eight total matches including three fan-friendly match days at Phoenix Rising Stadium and the return of the popular "Red vs. White" game.

Rising begins preparation with four closed-door matches, starting with back-to-back contests against Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC on January 24 and 29. The club then hosts Vision FC on February 3 before traveling to Indio, California, to face MLS side Charlotte FC on February 8.

FAN-ACCESSIBLE MATCHES

The preseason opens to fans on February 14 when Rising hosts USL Championship rival Las Vegas Lights FC at noon. One week later, the club unveils its official 2026 kits during the "Red vs. White" scrimmage on February 21 at 6:30 p.m. The game is free and open to the public, with the team shop providing fans their first opportunity to purchase the new kits. Following the scrimmage, fans will have the opportunity to come onto the field for interactive games, autographs, and photos with players.

Rising concludes its preseason with a doubleheader on February 27, facing Grand Canyon University at 5:30 p.m. followed by Spokane Velocity at 7:30 p.m.

Both ticketed match days are complimentary for Season Ticket Members. General admission tickets are available at the gate for $10, with admission on February 27 providing access to both matches.

Phoenix Rising kicks off its 2026 regular season on the road against San Antonio FC on March 7 before returning to 38th & Washington for its home opener against Orange County SC on March 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST. Tickets for the home opener are available at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

Rising 2026 Preseason Schedule

1/24; vs. Vancouver FC. Closed Door

1/29; vs. Vancouver FC. Closed Door

2/3; vs. Vision FC. Closed Door

2/8; Charlotte FC at Coachella Invitational. Closed Door

2/14; vs. Las Vegas Lights, Noon

2/21; Red vs. White scrimmage, 6:30 p.m.

2/27; Grand Canyon University, 5:30 p.m. & Spokane Velocity, 7:30 p.m.

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Jan. 22, 2026):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (7): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Pape Mar Boye, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo, Aleksandar Vukovic

-Midfielders (5): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping, Diego Gomez

-Forwards (7): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft, Juan Carvajal







