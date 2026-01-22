San Antonio FC to Add USL League Two Team Starting in 2026

SAN ANTONIO & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that San Antonio FC will add a USL League Two team starting with the upcoming 2026 season.

The League Two side, known as San Antonio FC 2, will provide a new pathway for local, elite players between college and professional soccer. The team will work to identify and grow talent in the San Antonio soccer community.

"We are excited and privileged to add a team in USL League Two," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "As our club continues its growth and development, San Antonio FC 2 will serve crucial role in player development, brand expansion and playing opportunities for local and regional athletes."

San Antonio FC has been a consistent high performer in the USL Championship since its founding in 2016. The club has qualified for the playoffs six times, highlighted by its title-winning 2022 campaign where it won both the Players' Shield and USL Championship Final.

San Antonio has also proven itself as a prime spot for young talent to develop their abilities, one of the most notable being homegrown standout Jose Gallegos. Gallegos made his way through the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos before signing with the first team in 2019 and was later named a finalist for the 2020 USL Championship Young Player of the Year award. In 2022, he transferred to Sønderjyske in Denmark's Superliga. In the club's first 10 seasons, more than 40 academy members have integrated into the first team environment and seen action across all competitions for SAFC.

"This builds another step in the pathway for a club that has proven itself as a top developer of talent in the country," said USL SVP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties Joel Nash. "We are excited to have San Antonio FC join the growing list of our professional clubs who believe League Two will provide meaningful opportunities for its players and help connect with its passionate fans."

USL League Two is North America's pre-professional soccer league, offering players a pathway to professional careers while preserving collegiate eligibility. With franchises across the U.S. and Canada, it provides top-tier training and competition supported by the USL and prominent business leaders. Beyond player development, League Two fosters strong community ties through its clubs.

SAFC 2 will compete in League Two's Southern Conference, with the 2026 season slated to start in May. For more information on the league, visit USLLeagueTwo.com.







