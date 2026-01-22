Monterey Bay Inks Montenegrin Defender Luka Malešević to Multi-Year Deal

Published on January 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has signed Montenegrin defender Luka Malešević to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very excited to sign with Monterey Bay FC and be part of an organization that has impressed me from the beginning," said Malešević. "Since my very first impressions, I fell in love with the stadium and its facilities. I hope that my performances on the field can help the Club reach the playoffs and create special moments for the loyal fans of Monterey Bay FC."

Malešević, 27, brings a wealth of international and domestic experience to the Monterey Bay back line having competed professionally across Europe and the United States. A dual-citizen of Montenegro and the United States, the defender began his career with Montenegrin top-flight club Budućnost Podgorica before establishing himself with FK Iskra Danilovgrad, where he logged 87 appearances and competed in UEFA Europa League qualifiers in August 2020. Malešević then signed with Serbian SuperLiga club FK Radnik Surdulica in 2021 before making the jump to the USL Championship with Rio Grande Valley FC (RGV) in early 2022. While with RGV, he made 13 starts in 18 appearances and added 89 duels won, 26 tackles, and 13 interceptions in 1,118 minutes. He made his debut on U.S. soil and contributed to a clean sheet in RGV's home-opening win over Oakland Roots SC on March 12, 2022.

"We're delighted to add Luka Malešević to our group at Monterey Bay FC, coming to us from the Montenegrin league as an experienced professional," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "Luka brings a strong defensive foundation, especially with his ability to defend 1v1, and that reliability is something we really value. From the right back position, his capacity to get up and down the flank consistently will be a huge advantage for us in the attack, giving us width, energy, and balance. His top work rate and competitive mentality allow him to contribute on both sides of the ball, and we believe those qualities will fit perfectly with the demands of this league and the way we want to play."

Following his stint in the United States, Malešević returned to Montenegro, where he enjoyed spells with OFK Petrovac, FK Dečić, and FK Otrant-Olympic before most recently spending the 2025 season with FK Mornar Bar. On the international stage, the right-back has represented Montenegro at the U-17, U-19, and U-21 levels, earning 15 youth caps. Now, Malešević arrives on the Central Coast eager for a successful return to the USL Championship.

NAME: Luka Malešević

PRONUNCIATION: ma-le-se-vick

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 6'0

DATE OF BIRTH: August 1, 1998

HOMETOWN: Podgorica, Montenegro

NATIONALITY: Montenegro

PREVIOUS CLUB: FK Mornar Bar (Montenegro)

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Luka Malešević to a multi-year deal on January 22, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of January 22 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malešević, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Giorgi Lomtadze, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul

Monterey Bay FC Communications - @MontereyBayFC







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.