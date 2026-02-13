Monterey Bay Signs Defensive MLS Homegrown Product to 2026 Roster

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today the signing of defender Zack Farnsworth to the club's roster on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval.

Farnsworth, an established center back and experienced MLS Homegrown product, arrives with a blend of technical quality, defensive intelligence, and professional know-how. His presence adds steel, composure, and leadership to Monterey Bay FC's back line, giving the club a defender it can trust when it matters most.

"All praise to God, what a blessing and it's truly an excitement to be at a club like Monterey Bay FC," said Farnsworth. "Now it's time to win and establish a championship tradition here at the 831."

Farnsworth, 23, began his professional journey in the Real Salt Lake Academy, where he was part of the program from his teenage years and developed within one of the country's respected development systems. In June 2021, he signed a Homegrown contract with Real Salt Lake, his first professional contract, becoming the 27th homegrown player in club history - a testament to his talent and potential.

During his time with Real Salt Lake's affiliate, the Real Monarchs, Farnsworth garnered valuable minutes in the USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro, demonstrating his ability to read the game, distribute from the back, and defend in one-on-one scenarios. In the 2024 season, he made 26 appearances, completing nearly 93% of his passes while helping his side control possession from deep positions. This past season, he played in 19 games registering one assist in 1,543 minutes played across all competitions.

"Signing a Homegrown deal in MLS is a big moment for any young player, and it speaks volumes about the level he's been at and the belief clubs have shown in Zack," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "Since his arrival, he has shown leadership qualities through his communication, trainings, and holds himself and others to a high standard. That quality is going to be a big help for us this season."

A native of Cedar Hills, UT, the left-footed center-back has shown versatility across the back line, combining his physical attributes with tactical awareness - attributes that make him a dynamic addition to Monterey Bay FC's defensive corps.

NAME: Zackery Farnsworth

POSITION: Defender

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 6'1

DATE OF BIRTH: July 13, 2002

HOMETOWN: Cedar Hills, UT

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: Real Salt Lake

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Zack Farnsworth to a multi-year deal on February 13, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of February 13 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Giorgi Lomtadze, Adrian Rebollarm, Nick Ross

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







