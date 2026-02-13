U-17 USYNT and Tyson Espy Punch Ticket to Qatar

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







The U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team has officially secured its place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and Orange County SC center back Tyson Espy played a decisive role in the qualification-clinching result.

Entering the final Group E match atop the standings with six points and a three-goal advantage in goal differential over the Dominican Republic, the United States needed a win or a draw to advance. Espy began the match on the bench after starting and anchoring the back line in the first two group matches.

From the opening whistle, it was clear this contest would present a different defensive challenge. The Dominican Republic applied consistent pressure and tested the U.S. back line in ways the Americans had not faced in their previous matches, with Espy's absence felt as the game progressed.

Malik Jakupovic put the U.S. ahead in the 41st minute with a header off a brilliantly placed ball in the box.

The Dominican Republic wasted no time equalizing in the 44th minute when Marc Garcia scored the first goal conceded by the U.S. in the tournament, leveling the match at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Both sides emerged from the break pushing for a decisive goal. The Dominican Republic increased its attacking intensity, while the U.S. looked to find a finishing blow. As pressure mounted, U.S. center back Astin Mbaye was cautioned for a foul just outside the penalty area. Despite the warning, the Americans opted to keep Mbaye on the field in hopes of seeing out the match.

That plan unraveled when Mbaye was issued a second yellow card and a subsequent red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, leaving the U.S. down a man with time winding down.

In the 80th minute, Espy was called upon to stabilize the defense. The 16-year-old immediately brought composure and organization to a depleted back line, helping the U.S. absorb an aggressive late onslaught from the Dominican Republic. Espy's positioning, communication, and ability to win key defensive moments proved instrumental as the Americans protected the result over the final 10-plus minutes.

Despite being shorthanded, the U.S. held firm to preserve the 1-1 draw and officially clinch qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar this November.

The result marks a record 20th U-17 World Cup berth for the United States. With Espy anchoring the defense, the U-17 USYNT heads to Qatar as one of the teams to watch on the world stage.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.