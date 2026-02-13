Hounds Win Third Straight by Topping Loudoun

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Jorge Garcia of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC dribbling toward goal

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil) Jorge Garcia of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC dribbling toward goal(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Mallory Neil)

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds continued their winning ways this preseason by coming out on top of a stern test from fellow USL Championship team Loudoun United FC, 2-1, this afternoon on the indoor field at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.

Trevor Amann netted his first goal of the preseason for the Hounds (3-0-0), and a second-half own goal turned out to be the final margin. Arquimides Ordóñez scored the lone goal for Loudoun, which was the first conceded by the Hounds this preseason.

The first stages of the contest featured both teams trying to possess but little in the way of chances, but the Hounds got themselves in front in the 24th minute. Loudoun turned the ball over deep in their own half of the field, allowing Jorge Garcia to dribble toward goal in the right side of the box. As the defense attempted to recover, Garcia played a low pass across goal for Amann, who calmly finished into the open part of the net.

Garcia nearly doubled the lead on the half-hour mark with a powerful long-range drive that forced a strong save by Loudoun goalkeeper Adam Beaudry. Amann had a chance for a second goal minutes before halftime, as well, but the teams went to the break at 1-0.

Four minutes into the second half, the match was level after Loudoun's Jack Panayotou turned the corner along the goal line and into the right side of the box. Panayotou found Ordóñez arriving late to the front of goal, and the Guatemalan international scored with a rising shot under the crossbar.

The Hounds pulled ahead for good in the 66th minute when Eliot Goldthorp whipped a waist-high cross into the box from the left side. Albert Dikwa and Brigham Larsen both made runs to get on the end of the pass, but it was the leg of a Loudoun defender that turned the ball into the goal for a 2-1 Hounds lead.

Dikwa, who earlier was fouled on a breakaway opportunity, nearly added another goal when he got behind the defense and attempted to chip the goalkeeper, but his effort from just outside of the box bounced off the top of the crossbar and out of play.

One again, the Hounds utilized a large portion of their bench, with 16 of their 18 signed players appearing, along with seven players in camp as non-roster trialists.

What's next?

The Hounds will face their first college team of the preseason when Duquesne University makes the short trip across the Monongahela River for a 7 p.m. match Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Highmark Stadium.

Scoring summary

PIT - Trevor Amann 24' (Jorge Garcia)

LDN - Arquimides Ordóñez 49' (Jack Panayotou)

PIT - Own goal 66'

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.