USL Cup Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Hounds and Charleston Battery have played 47 matches against each other, including three playoff matches, but the USL Championship's two oldest teams are set to meet in a cup competition for the first time Saturday in the third group stage match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

The implications for the match are largely straightforward, particularly for the Battery, but a win by either team would move them to the top of Group 6 at the final whistle. The implications of other results for the Hounds were broken down earlier in the week, but the tl;dr version is a simple one: Lose and you're out.

The Hounds likely will rotate some of their squad, particularly players who are freshly back off injuries, but the intention is to grab a result in the Low Country, something the team hasn't done in their past three visits since a 0-0 draw in the 2024 regular season. Trevor Amann remains the team's top goal scorer in cup competitions with three this season - two in the USL Cup and one in the U.S. Open Cup - and he and Albert Dikwa, fresh off a goal and an assist Saturday in the 2-0 league win over Miami FC, give the Hounds two in-form options to lead the line.

The Battery, on the other hand, have their own in-form man on attack in Colton Swan, who has four goals in league play and also posted a goal and an assist Saturday, guiding Charleston to a 2-0 win over Detroit. Former Hound Langston Blackstock netted the Battery's other goal, and he is one of many ex-Pittsburgh players dotting the Battery's roster, along with goalkeeper Luis Zamudio and center back Sean Suber.

Saturday's match again will be on SportsNet Pittsburgh's channels. Coverage will begin live on SNP+, and the match will be joined in progress on the main SportsNet Pittsburgh channel after the conclusion of Pirates baseball coverage.

Those streaming the match will be able to do so via ESPN+, and Spanish-language coverage of the match will be on the club's official Spanish radio partner, Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match info

Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage

Riverhounds (1-0-1) vs. Charleston Battery (2-0-0)

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Patriots Point Soccer Complex, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Odds: Not available

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #CHSvPIT







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026

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