Switchbacks FC Player Khori Bennett Called up for International Friendly

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announces that forward Khori Bennett has been called up to represent the Jamaican National Team for an upcoming international friendly.

Bennett has been a consistent attacking presence for the Switchbacks, recording nine goals in 15 appearances while holding a passing accuracy of 78%. His performance at the club has earned him recognition on the international stage.

Bennett received his first senior national team call-up in 2024, when he was selected for Jamaica's squad for the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals, where he was named to the matchday roster against the United States.

The forward has now earned another call-up and will have the opportunity to feature as Jamaica travels to Mexico to face South Africa on June 5.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026

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