Monterey Bay FC and Schalke 04 Establish First Ever Bundesliga and USL Championship Partnership

February 12, 2026

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today its official new partnership with Bundesliga Club Schalke 04, which marks the first ever USL Championship partnership with a German Bundesliga club. It will serve as a new strategic relationship that is designed to strengthen player development pathways, recruitment strategies, and expand technical resources for Monterey Bay FC. Schalke 04, currently playing in Bundesliga 2, throughout their club history have developed some of the game's most recognized players including Manuel Neuer, Mesut Özil, Leroy Sané, Julian Draxler, Benedikt Höwedes, and Joel Matip.

Founded in 1904, the "04" in Schalke's name reflects more than a century of football tradition. Schalke 04 is one of the most popular and influential football clubs in the world. As of September 2025, the club boasts approximately 200,000 fan members, making it the third-largest football club in Germany and the sixth-largest globally by membership. Monterey Bay FC will also have available resources to exchange ideas and experiences with other current partner clubs of Schalke 04, VVV-Venlo (Netherlands), FC Aarau (Switzerland) and SV Ried (Austria).

"By joining forces with one of Germany's most celebrated clubs, Monterey Bay FC will gain access to Schalke 04's internationally recognized academy and player development system, while collaboratively identifying and recruiting top talent through data-driven scouting efforts" said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer. "United by a shared vision, both clubs are committed to unlocking new pathways for top young players, expanding global perspectives, and building sustainable football cultures on both sides of the Atlantic."

Central to Schalke 04's international reputation is its elite youth academy, the Knappenschmiede, widely regarded as one of the most successful player development systems in Germany. The Knappenschmiede emphasizes technical excellence, individual growth, and holistic development, guiding players from the U-12 through U-19 levels with a strong focus on both sporting and personal progression. The academy has earned the highest possible three-star rating from the German Football Association and German Football League and is renowned for producing world-class talent that has gone on to excel in the Bundesliga and at the international level.

"We are looking forward to a close collaboration with Monterey Bay FC, encompassing both sporting and structural aspects. We will exchange expertise and help each other progress in areas such as data scouting and player development," says Michael Langer, Coordinator of Schalke's International Partnerships". "From our perspective, the USL is perfectly positioned as a stepping stone for young, promising US players. Monterey Bay FC is led by Oliver Wyss, an experienced leader with a strong record of developing thriving soccer operations in the U.S., poised to deliver immediate value to our project."

Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart visited FC Schalke 04's training facility this past offseason, engaging with the club's coaching staff to exchange ideas and gain valuable insights to align with Monterey Bay FC's long-term vision and strategic goals for the club's future.

"After having the opportunity to visit the club in the offseason, this new partnership with Schalke 04 is a massive step forward for Monterey Bay FC," said Jordan Stewart, Head Coach of Monterey Bay FC. "For a club like Schalke 04 to have values that align with ours is tremendous and a reason that gets me extremely excited. Just like here in Monterey Bay, community is the heartbeat of Schalke 04. It drives the passion, the standards, and the responsibility they feel to represent their loyal supporters in a professional way."

This is a revolutionary leap forward for the history of Monterey Bay FC's and its ambitions on and off the pitch. By aligning with a globally respected development model like Schalke 04's Knappenschmiede, Monterey Bay FC will accelerate its own player pathways, infusing world-class training methodologies and international perspectives into every level of the club.

Schalke 04 has also demonstrated a longstanding commitment to identifying and developing American talent. The club actively scouts in the United States and has previously brought several notable U.S. players through its system, including Weston McKennie, who emerged as a key contributor at both club and national team levels.

Among Schalke 04's American standouts are Matthew Hoppe, a California native who made history in January 2021 as the first American to score a Bundesliga hat trick with Schalke 04 and who currently plays professionally in Denmark, and Haji Wright, another California product who joined the club in 2017 and now represents the U.S. Men's National Team while competing in England.







