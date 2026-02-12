United Soccer League Announces 2025 Front Office Awards
Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced the recipients of the 2025 Front Office Awards, recognizing front office executives and staff that shined throughout the past year across the USL Championship and USL League One.
Sacramento Republic FC led the USL Championship with three award winners, taking home the PR/Communications, Community Impact and Business Excellence Awards. Portland Hearts of Pine dominated the USL League One awards with top honors across six categories, recognizing a historic first season for the expansion side.
The Front Office Awards are given annually to the top performers across the USL ecosystem, with the men's and women's pathways being recognized at the end of their respective seasons.
USL Championship Front Office Awards
Operations: Jason Israel, Louisville City FC
Marketing: Rhode Island FC
PR / Communications: John Jacobs, Sacramento Republic FC
Digital: Charleston Battery
Consumer Products: Justin De La Rosa, New Mexico United
Ticketing: Tyler Ortega, New Mexico United
Corporate Partnerships: Abi Varghese, Detroit City FC
Community Impact: Sacramento Republic FC
Business Excellence: Dustin Vicari, Sacramento Republic FC
Leadership: David Peart, Rhode Island FC
USL League One Front Office Awards
Operations: Erin Gilroy, One Knoxville SC
Marketing: Portland Hearts of Pine
PR / Communications: Patrick Oullette & Damian Foley, Portland Hearts of Pine
Digital: Portland Hearts of Pine
Consumer Products: Kate de Oliviera, Portland Hearts of Pine
Ticketing: Bryan Kim, One Knoxville SC
Corporate Partnerships: Ami Rabiei, One Knoxville SC
Community Impact: Forward Madison FC
Business Excellence: Kevin Schohl, Portland Hearts of Pine
Leadership: Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Portland Hearts of Pine
