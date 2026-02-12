Rowdies Loan Luis Alvarez to Charlotte Independence

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has loaned midfielder Luis Alvarez to USL League One's Charlotte Independence for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the loan agreement were not disclosed.

Alvarez recorded two goals and three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Rowdies during the 2025 campaign. The Honduran midfielder joined the club midway through last season via transfer from Charlotte.

"Heading to Charlotte for the season will allow Luis to continue his development in an environment where he has excelled in the past under a coach that he knows well in Mike Jeffries," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "We will track his progress, and we wish him and Charlotte Independence all the best for this season."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 12, 2026

Rowdies Loan Luis Alvarez to Charlotte Independence - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.