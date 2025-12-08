Shane Wiedt Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced that defender Shane Wiedt (Legacy #221) has retired from professional football. The native of Akron, Ohio, finishes his Detroit City career with 30 appearances for Le Rouge. Wiedt concludes his career with 171 appearances, recording six goals and five assists across all competitions over seven seasons.

Shane played a major role in the 2025 Le Rouge season, playing crucial roles on the back line across 30 appearances for the club, starting in 25 of those matches. Wiedt would play a role in nine clean sheets across those matches, including two in the playoffs. The defender played a total of 2,207 minutes, and 390 of those minutes would come in the final two games of the regular season and the two playoff games, where Wiedt played a crucial role in Detroit City's late-season success.

"Having known Shane from my time at Sacramento Republic, he was a critical piece to add to our already stellar defensive group. Shane fitted in with our group straight away and showed his qualities on and off the field. Shane is a real stand-up guy that we are all going to miss around DCFC, but we respect his decision as it is bigger than soccer itself and wish Shane all the best in his future away from the game." - Danny Dichio, Head Coach of DCFC.

Wiedt joined Sacramento Republic FC ahead of the 2023 season. Shane started 33 of 34 matches in his first season with the Western Conference club, accumulating 2,849 minutes. He also led the team in interceptions with 44. Wiedt suffered a broken clavicle in August 2024, limiting his participation to 16 matches this past season.

Wiedt signed with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in late April 2021 and spent two seasons with the club. During the 2021 season, he appeared in 32 games, starting 29, contributing significantly to the team's defense and helping secure 11 clean sheets. Shane rejoined the Riverhounds for the 2022 season, where he again delivered strong performances, starting 30 of 35 matches and aiding in ten clean sheets.

The defender started his USL Championship career in 2019, signing with Loudoun United in mid-August. In that debut season, Wiedt played and started seven matches, earning his first professional point with an assist in the final game of the season against New York Red Bulls II. The club extended his contract for the 2020 season, and the defender appeared in fifteen matches for the Eastern Conference team. He scored his first professional goal on August 23rd against Hartford Athletic.

Wiedt started his college soccer journey at the University of Akron in 2014. After redshirting his initial season, he played 1,793 minutes across 32 matches for the Zips. He played a key role in securing the MAC Tournament championship in each of his three seasons and helped the team reach the College Cup in 2017. In 2018, Wiedt transferred to the University of Pittsburgh to complete his final year of college soccer.

