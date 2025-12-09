E360 Sport Joins OCSC Family with New Stadium LED
Published on December 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Championship Soccer Stadium is getting an upgrade next year - and our partners and fans are going to enjoy the benefit.
We're delighted to announce that, thanks to a new deal with e360 sport, we will be bringing LEDs to the Champ.
The new boards, which will cover the three sides of the stadium visible on our national broadcasts on ESPN+, FanDuel and KCAL, will be installed for the 2026 season.
With e360 Sport's innovative approach to sports advertising and fan engagement, we're looking forward to delivering even more dynamic content and storytelling throughout the season.
Please join us in welcoming e360 Sport to the OCSC family! If you are interested in learning about LED branding opportunities reach out to heaven.garcia@orangecountysoccer.com
