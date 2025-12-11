Dayonn Harris Named Finalist for USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year

Published on December 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







The USL Championship announced today that New Mexico United winger Dayonn Harris has been named a finalist for the league's 2025 Comeback Player of the Year award.

Harris' nomination caps off one of the most inspiring storylines of the season. After enduring a grueling year-long recovery from an ACL injury, Harris returned to the pitch "hungry" on July 26-and made an immediate impact. In his first match back, he scored a pivotal goal that helped propel United to victory, setting the tone for what would become an extraordinary comeback campaign.

From that moment forward, Harris reasserted himself as one of the league's most dynamic attacking threats. He went on to deliver one of the season's defining moments: a dramatic, buzzer-beating finish that sent New Mexico United to its first-ever Western Conference Final. Over the course of the season, Harris tallied 3 goals, 4 assists, elite dribbling and chance-creation metrics, and more than 1,000 minutes played-a testament to his resilience, work ethic, and unwavering commitment to returning stronger than ever.

The Comeback Player of the Year honor is determined in part by fan participation, and supporters now have the opportunity to help elevate Harris to the top of the final ballot. New Mexico United encourages fans to cast their vote and recognize Dayonn Harris' remarkable return to form.

Voting is open now and closes on Monday, December 15 at 10 a.m. MT.







