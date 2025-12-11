Republic FC Adds Dynamic Playmaker Arturo Rodriguez

Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC announced today that the club has signed midfielder Arturo Rodriguez. He will be added to the team's roster pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Arturo is a very versatile, attacking-minded player who has that creative spark we've been looking to add," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "He's been at the core of some very successful teams in our league and we're excited that he's chosen Sacramento as his next home."

Rodriguez added, "My family and I are very happy to take this opportunity. With the organization, fans, and stadium, Sacramento has all of the tools to achieve success and I'm excited to be a part of that."

Rodriguez comes to the Indomitable Club after three seasons with Eastern Conference powerhouse Charleston Battery. Since 2023, he has recorded 13 goals and 16 assists in 94 appearances for the Battery, and led the team with 134 chances created - ranked eighth in the league over the last three seasons. Charleston reached the postseason in each season Rodriguez was with the club, including back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances and a Conference Championship in 2023. Last season, he earned three Team of the Week selections for his performance in Charleston's league-leading 68-goal campaign.

The 26-year-old burst onto the American soccer scene in his first pro season in 2019. After featuring for the FC Dallas Youth Academy - and scoring the game-winning goal in the club's first-ever Dallas Cup title win in 2017, Rodriguez joined Dallas' USL League One affiliate North Texas SC for its inaugural season. In his rookie year, he was selected as the League One MVP and Young Player of the Year after claiming the Golden Playmaker award with 10 assists. He also added eight goals, including the game-winning goal that led North Texas to lift the championship trophy, earning him the Final MVP honor.

Rodriguez' career includes stops with Real Monarchs in 2020, and Phoenix Rising in 2021-2022. Across USL Championship and USL Cup play, he has amassed 19 goals and 24 assists in 143 appearances.

