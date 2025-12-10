USL Announces Competition Structure

Published on December 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This morning, USL Championship announced the format for the 2026 season. With the addition of Brooklyn FC and Sporting Jacksonville SC, 25 clubs are set to compete for silverware.

The 12 teams in the Western Conference - including Republic FC - will play 24 games against in-conference opposition, as well as six contests against Eastern Conference clubs.

The 2026 USL Championship season will be the third in the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports, with games also set to air nationally on ESPN Networks, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, ESPN+ and TUDN. A full broadcast schedule will be announced following the release of the 2026 USL Championship schedule.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2026 USL Championship Playoffs, which will kick off on the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2026. The playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format concluding with the 2026 USL Championship Final.

The full USL Championship schedule, including home openers and USL Cup group stage matches, will be announced in the coming weeks.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.