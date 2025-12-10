MBFC Signs Nico Gordon to New Multi-Year Deal

Published on December 10, 2025

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today a new multi-year contract agreement with English and Montserratian defender Nico Gordon, pending league and federation approval.

"Monterey Bay has become home to me and leading this group has been a privilege," explained Gordon. "Re-signing was about commitment to the club, to my teammates, and to our supporters. I believe in the direction we're heading, and I'm ready to keep setting the standard on and off the pitch. Next season, I'm looking forward to building on our identity and pushing for the kind of season this community can be proud of."

Gordon, 23, donned the arm band for Monterey Bay in his first season with the club. He played 2,595 minutes across 31 appearances in all competitions, including starts in all 26 of his available regular season contests. In league play, Gordon led the team in all four major defensive categories with 139 clearances, 53 interceptions, 40 tackles, and 17 blocks.

"I am delighted that Nico Gordon has committed his future to Monterey Bay FC with a new multi-year contract," said Manager Jordan Stewart. "Nico was undoubtedly a focal player for us last season, anchoring our defense and driving our standards on the field. His defensive quality is absolutely vital to our ambitions. Securing a player of his caliber is a massive step as we continue to build a squad hungry for success in the USL Championship."

Prior to joining Monterey Bay, Gordon captained FC Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC and anchored the defense en route to securing the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup. In addition, he was named to the league's end-of-season Best XI. On the international stage, Gordon represents the Montserratian national team. Since earning his first senior cap for the Emerald Boys in 2023, the defender has amassed a total of 13 caps and 1,166 minutes played - including a start against Guyana in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier this past June.







