MBFC Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Adrian Rebollar

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today a new multi-year contract agreement with midfielder Adrian Rebollar, pending league and federation approval. The deal secures the Watsonville native, CSUMB alum, and longest-tenured member of the club through the 2027 campaign.

"More than anything, the feeling that I have is excitement. I am super excited to be back here with Monterey Bay in the community that I grew up in," said Rebollar. "But the first thing that comes to mind is unfinished business. We all know what we're aiming for next year. Everyone from the front office to the players, coaching staff, the people who support us. We know what we deserve and that's what led me to really want to come back here. I have a couple of years under my belt now in the league, so the opportunity to take on a bigger role in the locker room, be more vocal, and be more of a leader both on and off the field is something that I am looking forward to. This is a dream come true."

Rebollar, 26, has amassed a club-record 130 appearances (89 starts) in all competitions for the Crisp-and-Kelp over the past four seasons, totaling 8,149 minutes overall. The pesky midfielder is fourth in club history in goals scored with 12 and total goal contributions with 18 (six assists). Rebollar is also currently second all-time in game-winning goals for the club with four: May 28, 2022 vs Colorado Springs, August 6, 2022 vs El Paso, March 29, 2025 vs Phoenix, and most recently September 27, 2025 vs Sacramento. With Rebollar now officially set to stay with Monterey Bay, fans can look forward to more exciting moments from the local star heading into his fifth season at the club.

"I'm extremely happy for Adrian on signing a new two-year deal to remain with Monterey Bay FC," said Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "Adrian has been a central figure for us, consistently demonstrating his tireless work ethic and commitment on the pitch and his dedication to our region is just as impressive. He is great in the community, always stepping up to represent the club and inspire the next generation in the 831 area. We're excited for what he will bring to the squad as we prepare for a successful season in the USL Championship."

Through four seasons with Monterey Bay, Rebollar has accrued six league Team of the Week honors, including three this past season alone. A player with a nonstop engine, Rebollar enters year five as the club leader in interceptions with 128, second in club history in fouls won with 174, second in tackles with 142, and is tied for fourth all-time in chances created with 74.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.