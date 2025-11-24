LouCity Assist Leader Brian Ownby Retires After 14-Season Professional Career

November 24, 2025

Louisville City FC forward Brian Ownby

Louisville City FC captain and forward Brian Ownby has retired from professional soccer, ending a storied 14-season career capped by nine years in purple.

Ownby, 35, hangs up his boots as LouCity's all-time assist leader with 37 between the USL Championship regular season and playoffs. He also ranks third on the club's all-time scoring chart, fourth in games played and fifth in minutes.

Since signing with City in 2017, Ownby helped the club to two USL Championship titles (2017 and 2018), two USL Championship Players' Shields (2024 and 2025) and four USL Championship Eastern Conference titles (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022).

"This feels almost impossible to word, but I am officially retiring from the playing side after a 14-year professional career, and many more before," Ownby said, in a retirement statement. "I knew I would be writing something like this sooner than later, but the years really did pass in a blink of an eye. Football has given me so much joy and pain, but I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

"I can't begin to describe what the organization and community has done for me. Most importantly Louisville has shaped who I am today. From the first time I stepped on to the pitch for the club at Louisville Slugger Field, to my final game at Lynn Family Stadium, I hope I repped the city with passion. Yes, there were wonderful goals and assists along the journey, but I hope the drive and commitment on the field to win is what fans valued the most."

Ownby was a star LouCity performer and fan favorite, delivering memorable and impactful moments that helped shape the club's history. He also seemed to get better with age, scoring 17 of his 39 career goals after turning 30. Ownby's career-best year came in 2021, when he scored five goals and tallied a career-high 10 assists.

Ownby often delivered in crucial moments for LouCity, particularly in the club's two championship playoff runs.

He scored in each of LouCity's first three playoff games in 2017 en route to the club's first title. The next season, Ownby turned in two more memorable postseason performances as Louisville won back-to-back league crowns: He scored a brace in a 2-0 Eastern Conference semifinal win over the Bethlehem Steel, then scored again while adding two assists in a 5-1 Eastern Conference Final win over New York Red Bulls II.

In all, Ownby scored 24 regular season goals and nine playoff goals for Louisville City, tied with Cameron Lancaster for the most by an individual in USL Championship Playoffs history.

Ownby capped off his career by scoring the goal that clinched the 2024 USL Championship Players' Shield title for LouCity - coming through in the clutch once more for his only goal of the 2025 campaign - against Miami FC in a 1-0 win October 11 at Lynn Family Stadium.

Ownby was appointed captain ahead of the 2024 season and wore the armband in 14 competitive matches for the club - limited over his final two seasons by injury.

"I have known Brian for almost 20 years now, and I am proud to have called him a teammate, one of my players, but most importantly a friend," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "I have had a lot of proud moments as a head coach here in Louisville, but one feeling and moment that will remain ingrained in my head was when Brian scored his first goal back from injury.

"When I look at the impact that Brian left on this community, this club and myself, I will forever be grateful. He had an amazing career, and I am sure that for whatever comes next he will be just as successful. He will be missed here in Louisville, but I am looking forward to watching his progression in the future.

"Thank you, Brian, for your support, your effort, and for making me a better coach every day."

Ownby's professional career began when the Houston Dynamo selected him with the seventh pick of the 2012 Major League Soccer Supplemental Draft, which led to a preseason trial where he earned his first contract. He played in parts of four seasons with the Dynamo, making 29 appearances. Ownby also spent time on loan with the Richmond Kickers and Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

"The first time I saw Brian was when I played against him for Orlando and he was playing right wing for Richmond," said James O'Connor, former LouCity head coach and current club president. "I remember being impressed with his speed and tenacity and when I came to Louisville. He was always one on my radar to try to bring here. In our first interview over Zoom I can recall grilling him about expectations and standards and feeling reassured that if we signed him, he would be great for us.

"Brian would go on to do some special things, and over the years he turned into a fan favorite and delivered many memorable moments for us. He has been a fantastic role model and someone we are all very thankful for and appreciative of his efforts."

In college, Ownby played for the Virginia Cavaliers under longtime head coach George Gelnovatch. As a sophomore in 2009, Ownby helped Virginia to the NCAA title, earning All-Tournament honors after scoring the winning goal in the College Cup national semifinal. Over his collegiate career, Ownby earned first and second team All-ACC honors, as well as ACC All-Freshman and ACC All-Tournament selections, United Soccer Coaches All-Region nods and a Soccer America Freshman All-American distinction.

Additionally before coming to Louisville, Ownby won a Players' Shield with the Richmond Kickers, a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference title with the Houston Dynamo and an NCAA Championship with the Virginia Cavaliers.

While in college, he played for Reading United AC in the pre-professional USL Premier Development League.

Internationally, Ownby represented the United States at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, starting twice and scoring in the group stage against Cameroon. Overall, he made 10 appearances for the U.S. U-20 team.

Ownby lives in Louisville with his wife, Samm, and son, Aidan. The family is expecting a second child later this year.

