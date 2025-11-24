Oakland Roots SC Announces 2026 Roster Updates as Preparations Are Underway for the New Season

Oakland Roots News Release







Today, Oakland Roots Sports Club announced roster updates following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship Season in preparation for 2026.

"I'm extremely excited to announce - and more importantly, to work with - this core group that gives us a strong foundation heading into 2026," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "These are players who embody the resilience, honesty, and competitive spirit that Oakland stands for. They fit the way I see the game, and I couldn't be more excited to help them take the next step individually and collectively.

"This group includes a Golden Boot winner, multiple champions, internationals who represent their countries at the highest level, players with experience in top European leagues, and talented young players who are breaking through and beginning their professional journey. It's a great balance of experience and potential - but most importantly, they share the mentality and ambition we need as we build this club into one of the top teams in the USL.

"We want to sincerely thank the players who are not returning for everything they gave to the club. We appreciate their contributions and wish them every success on their journey ahead. They will always be part of the Roots family."

2026 Roster Moves:

Ilya Alekseev, Julian Bravo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ali Elmasnaouy, Tyler Gibson, Neveal Hackshaw, Kendall McIntosh, Wolfgang Prentice, Danny Trejo and Peter Wilson, all have existing contracts for the 2026 season.

Faysal Bettache, Danny Gomez and Raphael Spiegel had contract options picked up by the club for the 2026 season.

Camden Riley announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Kai Greene is out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Contract options were declined by the club for Jürgen Damm, Gagi Margvelashvili, Abdi Mohamed and Timothy Syrel.

Panos Armenakas and Morey Doner agreed to mutual contract terminations.

EJ Johnson had his contract terminated by the Club.

ROSTERED PLAYERS FOR 2026 AS OF NOVEMBER 24, 2025:

GOALKEEPERS: Kendall McIntosh, Raphael Spiegel

DEFENDERS: Ilya Alekseev, Julian Bravo, Neveal Hackshaw

MIDFIELDERS: Faysal Bettache, Danny Gomez, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ali Elmasnaouy, Tyler Gibson

FORWARDS: Wolfgang Prentice, Danny Trejo, Peter Wilson







