Las Vegas Lights FC Announces End of Season Roster Decisions

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season.

The club has exercised the options of four players: Elias Gärtig, Nighte Pickering, Christian Pinzón, and Giorgio Probo.

The club has declined the options of seven players: Younes Boudadi, Vaughn Covil, McKinze Gaines, Tommy McNamara, Rory O'Driscoll, Jack Singer, and Stefan Stojanovic.

Seven players are out of contract with the club: Nicholas Ammeter, Raiko Arozarena, Coleman Gannon, Anthony Herbert, Gennaro Nigro, Christopher Pearson, and Gaoussou Samake.

Joe Gyau has announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Nate Jones' loan from the Colorado Rapids expired at the end of the 2025 season, returning him to his parent club.

The club has bought out the remainder of Daouda Peeters' contract, making him a free agent ahead of the 2026 season.

"I would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to this club and wish them the best in their next steps," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "After a difficult 2025 season that did not meet our expectations, changes are needed for our roster under Head Coach Devin Rensing's leadership. The work on this offseason began far before today's announcement, and we're excited to soon add multiple major signings before the New Year to complement our key players already under contract."

10 players are under contract for the 2026 USL Championship season:

Goalkeepers (1): Carver Miller

Defenders (3): Elias Gärtig, Turner Humphrey, Shawn Smart

Midfielders (3): Edison Azcona, Patrick Leal, Giorgio Probo

Forwards (3): Nighte Pickering, Christian Pinzón, Johnny Rodriguez







