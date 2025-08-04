Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Devin Rensing as Head Coach

August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club has appointed Devin Rensing as Head Coach.

The American - who speaks both English and Spanish - brings a wealth of coaching and scouting experience at both the professional and collegiate levels. He has been an assistant coach in the USL Championship for the past five seasons, with two years at Memphis 901 FC and the last three at the Charleston Battery.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Devin to Las Vegas. It was a long hiring process, but I'm looking forward to starting our work together straight away," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "Devin has played a key role in developing a winning culture at two different USL Championship clubs. With extensive experience in this league, great familiarity with the college game, and a background in talent identification, we believe Devin has all the tools to be successful as a professional head coach. We're confident he is the right person to lead us to success both this year and heading into 2026."

Before joining the professional coaching ranks, Rensing compiled an 82-16-7 record as the Men's Soccer Head Coach for two universities: the Stevens Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology.

Rensing's coaching career began in 2004 with one season at Loyola University as an assistant coach before moving on for a second season at University of Central Arkansas. He then spent four seasons as an assistant with Colgate University.

He received his first opportunity as a head coach at Stevens University of Technology in 2011, where he stayed for five straight seasons. During his time at Stevens, the team won the Empire 8 conference and qualified for the NCAA tournament every year, while Rensing himself picked up two Empire 8 Coach of the Year awards.

Rensing then shifted into scouting for two years, joining the Sporting Kansas City organization in MLS as an international scout based in Spain. While there, he earned his master's degree in Talent Identification and Development in Soccer at the Universidad Europea in Madrid.

He jumped back into the college coaching ranks as an assistant coach with Northwestern University in 2019, competing in the Division 1 Big Ten Conference, before taking another head coaching role with the California University of Technology (CalTech).

Rensing joined Ben Pirmann's staff at Memphis 901 FC ahead of the 2021 season. While there, Memphis qualified for the playoffs in both seasons, featuring a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2022 with a 21-8-5 record.

He followed Pirmann to the Charleston Battery in 2023, where they have been a consistent force at the top of the Eastern Conference for the past two-and-a-half seasons.

A 2001 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in sociology, Rensing played two seasons for the Panthers, earning Third Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors as team captain. He played his first two years of collegiate soccer at Forest Park Community College.

Rensing will take charge of the team effective immediately. Giovanni Troise remains with the club as Assistant Coach.

Next up, the Lights play at home against San Antonio FC this Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. for Back to School Night. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.