Head Coach Antonio Nocerino and Las Vegas Lights FC Agree to Part Ways
June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that Antonio Nocerino is no longer the club's head coach.
Upon discussion with Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia after this weekend's match, Nocerino will step away from his position as Head Coach.
The search for the club's next Head Coach is underway.
"I am grateful for Antonio's contributions to this club since joining ahead of the 2025 season," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "We agreed that now is the right time for Antonio to step away as we sit one point out of the playoff positions. I appreciate his professionalism throughout his time in Las Vegas and wish him the best in his next opportunity."
Assistant Coach Giovanni Troise will lead the team in training ahead of Saturday's home match against Monterey Bay FC.
