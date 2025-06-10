Mertz Named USLC Player of the Week

June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Robbie Mertz

PITTSBURGH and TAMPA, Fla. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Robbie Mertz was named the USL Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, for Week 13/14, the league announced this afternoon.

Mertz was exceptional in the Hounds' 2-0 victory over Detroit City FC on Saturday, a feat made more remarkable coming less than 48 hours after the birth of his first son late Thursday. Mertz assisted the opening goal of the game with his long diagonal pass to the head of Perrin Barnes, and he fought through contact to knock home the team's second goal on a back-post run, securing three points in a battle of teams jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

On top of the goal contributions - Mertz now has eight career matches with multiple goal contributions - Mertz hit a pair of milestones with his 20th goal in a Riverhounds uniform while playing his 150th match in all competitions for the club.

Over the course of his 69 minutes on the field, Mertz connected on 80 percent of his passes overall (24 of 30), and his accuracy was the exact same on passes in the attacking third of the field (12 of 15). He also led the team with seven total crosses and three chances created playing the attacking midfield role in the Hounds' formation.

It is the first time Mertz has been named Player of the Week in his USL Championship career and the first time a Hounds player has won the honor in 2025. He won the honor with 54 percent of the vote by the USL National Media Panel, besting joint runners-up Kyle Edwards of Hartford and Dariusz Formella of Phoenix.

Mertz will also take a spot on this week's Team of the Week, which is scheduled to be announced at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

