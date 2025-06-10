Mertz Named USLC Player of the Week
June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH and TAMPA, Fla. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Robbie Mertz was named the USL Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, for Week 13/14, the league announced this afternoon.
Mertz was exceptional in the Hounds' 2-0 victory over Detroit City FC on Saturday, a feat made more remarkable coming less than 48 hours after the birth of his first son late Thursday. Mertz assisted the opening goal of the game with his long diagonal pass to the head of Perrin Barnes, and he fought through contact to knock home the team's second goal on a back-post run, securing three points in a battle of teams jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
On top of the goal contributions - Mertz now has eight career matches with multiple goal contributions - Mertz hit a pair of milestones with his 20th goal in a Riverhounds uniform while playing his 150th match in all competitions for the club.
Over the course of his 69 minutes on the field, Mertz connected on 80 percent of his passes overall (24 of 30), and his accuracy was the exact same on passes in the attacking third of the field (12 of 15). He also led the team with seven total crosses and three chances created playing the attacking midfield role in the Hounds' formation.
It is the first time Mertz has been named Player of the Week in his USL Championship career and the first time a Hounds player has won the honor in 2025. He won the honor with 54 percent of the vote by the USL National Media Panel, besting joint runners-up Kyle Edwards of Hartford and Dariusz Formella of Phoenix.
Mertz will also take a spot on this week's Team of the Week, which is scheduled to be announced at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Images from this story
|
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Robbie Mertz
(Chris Cowger)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2025
- Jamie Webber Earns First USL Championship Team of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Forward Dariusz Formella, Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hunter Sulte & Romario Williams USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Parlour Pizza + Pints as Proud Partner for 2025 Season - Lexington Sporting Club
- Mertz Named USLC Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Head Coach Antonio Nocerino and Las Vegas Lights FC Agree to Part Ways - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Racing Louisville FC to Host Lexington SC Women in July 13 Friendly - Lexington Sporting Club
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts the Tampa Bay Rowdies - Louisville City FC
- Goalkeeping Heroics Prove Key as Miami FC Shuts out Rhode Island in 1-0 Victory - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Mertz Named USLC Player of the Week
- Mertz Ends Magical Week in Hounds' Win
- Preview: Hounds vs. Detroit City FC
- Lots of Shots, But No Goals in Jäger Cup Defeat
- Hounds Fall to Rhode Island in Jägermeister Cup