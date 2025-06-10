Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Parlour Pizza + Pints as Proud Partner for 2025 Season
June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce a new partnership with Parlour Pizza + Pints, a beloved casual dining pizza restaurant known for its fresh ingredients, welcoming atmosphere, and community-first mindset. Parlour Pizza + Pints joins the LSC family as a Proud Partner ahead of the 2025 USL League Two season.
"Parlour Pizza + Pints is very excited to partner with the Lexington Sporting Club!" said Don Robinson, CEO of Parlour Pizza + Pints. "While we're relatively new to the Lexington market, we see this partnership as another step towards becoming a staple in the Lexington community. Professional soccer interest and youth club soccer participation continue to grow, and it's a perfect fit for our culture and growth ambitions. Bringing great food and people together is at the heart of Parlour Pizza + Pints."
As part of the partnership, Parlour Pizza + Pints will receive front-of-kit logo placement on Lexington SC's home and away USL League Two kits, a premier branding opportunity that will be seen across the region throughout the season.
Additionally, fans can look forward to in-stadium activations that bring Parlour's signature flavor and energy directly into the matchday experience.
Lexington SC will also benefit from $6,000 in food and beverage value provided by Parlour Pizza + Pints, helping fuel the club's USL League Two team throughout the season.
"Parlour Pizza + Pints is helping fuel our team, literally and figuratively," said Chris LeFevre, USL League Two Head Coach. "Support like this means a lot to our players, and having a partner that believes in our mission makes a huge impact both on and off the pitch."
This partnership highlights the shared values of Lexington Sporting Club and Parlour Pizza + Pints, a commitment to excellence, community, and creating memorable experiences. As both organizations continue to grow in the heart of Kentucky, fans can look forward to exciting matchdays, engaging activations, and the unbeatable combination of soccer and great pizza.
