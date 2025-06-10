Goalkeeping Heroics Prove Key as Miami FC Shuts out Rhode Island in 1-0 Victory

June 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC stretches their winning run after an intense showdown in Pawtucket. The South Florida squad showed grit, unity, and dedication to secure their first league clean sheet this season. Having never beaten Rhode Island FC, Bill Hamid's man of the match performance helped put Miami at a 4-1-5 record and jump to 7th place with a game in hand.

Coming off a thrilling win at home, Maddoni's squad prepared to face off against the Eastern Conference champions. Rhode Island FC has proven a tough opponent, focusing on keeping possession and creating chances by passing, averaging 500+ per game. Miami set up to strike quickly on transition and punishing mistakes, a game plan that looked to counter Rhode Island's.

The captain Blanco kicked off and Miami looked electric in the opening minutes. Rapid movement by Vazquez and great passing by the captain lead to the game's first chance by Lucas Melano, saved by Lee. As the minutes passed, Rhode Island grew into their way of play. A 5th minute corner for the Pawtucket locals almost crawled into the back of the net, but Bill Hamid had other plans. A flying save on the header which was then flicked off the line by Miami's Ricketts. This double save foreshadowed Miami's defensive and goalkeeping prowess this match.

As the half continued, the home team showed why they were champions. Winning possession, pressuring Miami, and finding great passing movement to create 11 shots in the first 45. The Rhode Island side dominated and looked more likely to get their first win in their new stadium, the only problem? Bill Hamid. In the 38th minute, a great pass in behind finds striker Dikwa, face to face with the goal he shoots, Hamid saves. The play continues, Holstad finds Maxi Rodriguez in the box by himself and he shoots, Hamid saves again.

The heroics were enough to keep the deadlock in the first half. A disconnected Miami midfield looked to correct their mistakes for the last 45. Kickoff was whistled and the visiting side looked composed. Fast transitional passing and recycling plays, Miami finally grew into the game. A 50th minute cross by Blanco looked for Melano and he placed wide by a small margin. Only a minute later, Player of the Month nominee Bonfiglio, headers one down and is saved by Lee. The 305 visitors were not looking to leave without a win.

Following a sustained possession, Miami was fouled on the edge of the box in the 53rd minute. Vazquez and Blanco both step up next to the ball. El capitan Blanco fires, grazing by the wall and slipping past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner to score his first in the league. Yet again, set pieces remain a constant. 1-0 to Miami, now to battle for the remaining 40.

Miami FC continued as they began, keeping a united block and showing sharpness in defence. When this failed, Bill Hamid was there to sweep everything. Collecting and punching out crosses, diving for double saves, the USMNT capped goalkeeper ended his night with 6 saves.

After a demanding battle, Miami showed why this season is different. Coach Maddoni and his staff continue to guide this team in the right direction, with every passing game leaving more hope and enthusiasm for the season. The South Beach team now looks to continue their winning form away from home in the Florida derby, facing off against rivals Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, June 14th at 7:30 PM at Al Lang Stadium.







