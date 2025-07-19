Points Slipped Late: Miami FC Settles for 1-1 Draw with Lexington

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - A sharp first half and a standout performance from Francisco Bonfiglio weren't enough to secure three points for Miami FC, as a 90+3 ¬Â² equalizer from Lexington SC forced a 1-1 draw at Pitbull Stadium. Miami now sits at 5-3-7 on the season, narrowly missing the final playoff spot in the East after letting a crucial home win slip away.

Miami entered the match aiming to build on their 2-2 draw against FC Tulsa and correct late-game mistakes that have cost them points this season. Lexington SC, playing their first USL Championship campaign, arrived riding the momentum of a four-match win streak and looked to continue their surge up the Western Conference standings. This marked the first-ever meeting between the two sides, and all eyes were once again on Bonfiglio, who came in with nine goals and fresh off a brace in the last outing.

From the opening whistle, Miami's front three set the tone with high pressing and aggressive movement. Bonfiglio tested the keeper early with a low drive, and the home side continued to find attacking spaces out wide. In the 24th minute, that pressure paid off. After collecting a ball deep in midfield, Vasquez fed Blanco on the wing, who dropped a lofted pass into the path of Melano. Bringing it down between two defenders, Melano laid it off for Bonfiglio, who calmly slotted in his tenth goal of the season-moving him into third on the league's scoring chart alongside Wilmer Cabrera.

Miami's energy persisted throughout the first half. Ricketts won his one-on-one battles consistently, Akinyode anchored the back line, and Knutson initiated progressive play from the back. Despite conceding more possession to Lexington, Miami's direct attacking style kept them in control. By halftime, the South Florida side had recorded five shots on target, compared to Lexington's two.

Coming out for the second half, Miami made one major change-goalkeeper Rafa Martell entered for the injured Bill Hamid, making his professional debut. At just 21, Martell immediately asserted himself, claiming a cross and making a solid save minutes later. But as the half wore on, Miami's urgency faded. A passive approach and an absence of shots after the break allowed Lexington to dominate possession and apply growing pressure.

Maddoni's substitutions, including the defensive introduction of Cardona for Veron and Celeste replacing Mitrano due to injury, suggested a plan to sit back and protect the lead. However, as fouls and midfield battles increased in intensity, Miami lost control of the rhythm. Martell stood tall throughout the second half, showing poise beyond his years, but the lack of attacking intent left the defense with too much to absorb.

In the dying moments, Lexington's persistence broke through. After a series of corners and wide attacks, Kieran Sargeant sent in a high-arching cross into the heart of Miami's box. Veteran forward Cory Burke rose above the defense and headed it down past Martell, silencing Pitbull Stadium with a 90+3 minute equalizer.

Miami FC finished the match with just 37% possession and did not register a single shot in the second half. Despite a disciplined defensive performance and another standout goal from Bonfiglio, the match will be remembered as another missed opportunity. A cleaner disciplinary record and Martell's impressive debut are bright spots, but once again, a lack of second-half intensity cost Miami two vital points in the playoff race.

Miami now prepares to head into the league leader's home, facing Charleston Battery for the second time this season. Last game, Miami FC won 1-0 at home and shocked the east with a win that set their season in motion.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, July 19th at 7:30 PM at Patriot's Point Soccer Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets

