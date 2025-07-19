Rising Concludes Group Stage of USL Jägermeister Cup with 2-2 Draw Against El Paso Locomotive FC

Phoenix Rising FC battles the El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Tex. - Phoenix Rising earned another positive result in the group stage of the USL Jagermeister Cup, coming back from a goal down to draw El Paso Locomotive FC 2-2 on Saturday, July 19, at Southwest University Park. Rising scored its earliest goal of 2025, forcing an own goal in the 6th minute, while forward Darius Johnson's goal in the 80th minute sent the match to penalties, which the club won 7-6 to earn an extra point.

"This game today you had to win and then rely on other people," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "For me, I don't like those scenarios. I would rather us do our job. You win three and maybe tie or lose once and you go through. That was our aim, we didn't get it, but at least we just lost one game. For the confidence going into this Mental Health Break we have, that was important for the players."

Rising finished the Group Stage 1-1-2, taking seven points thanks to three consecutive results. Kah's side currently sits second in Group 2 and is the first team in the group to play all four of its matches.

Youth Movement

Kah provided some of his youngest players with opportunities against El Paso. A season-high six Academy players made the matchday squad. Midfielder Pierce Rizzo received his first-career professional start, while midfielder Jamison Ping wore the captain's armband for the first time. In the 88th minute, 15-year-old midfielder Anthony Capetillo received his first minutes in a professional match.

"I was very proud to see our academy players," Kah said. "We started with three, including the youngest captain in history for our team (Jamison Ping). That goes to show the pathway we created as a club due to the work of (PRFC Director of Coaching) Andy Chapman as well as (Assistant Coach) Darnell King and Cory. It's very important to have that pathway into the club."

With Ping, Rizzo, Capetillo, defender Braxton Montgomery, goalkeeper Jan Villegas and midfielder Alexander Balanzar de la Cruz all in the lineup, Kah once again showed he is not afraid to put his trust in the club's Academy when given the opportunity.

"We're a very tight group," Ping said. "We all believe in one another, support one another and try to lift one another up, pushing each other each and every day."

Built for Penalties

Rising participated in its third penalty-kick shootout of 2025 on Saturday night. With seven penalties converted, the club is now a perfect three-for-three in those high-pressure situations.

Kah's squad first needed penalties to advance to the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against FC Tulsa following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes on April 16. More recently, it was goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky who made three saves as Rising earned two points against New Mexico United in a Jagermeister Cup match on May 31.

"That's all (goalkeeper coach) Cory Robertson," Kah said. "He does a fantastic job with the players, which starts with the goalies. Then the players being calm in those moments because that's very important. You never know down the line what can happen come playoff time. To be able to be good in penalties helps you breed confidence."

Most notably, on his professional debut, Capetillo stepped to the spot and scored his penalty.

"We took (penalties) in training and I was confident," Capetillo said. "I said I wanted to take one, I wanted to bring it home. I made mine, we still got the points. It was a beautiful day."

Goal-Scoring Plays PHX - Kofi Twumasi (Own Goal), 6th minute: After carrying the ball down the right channel, forward Jearl Margaritha's low cross deflected off the leg of El Paso defender Kofi Twumasi and into the back of the net.

ELP - Gabi Torres (Roberto Avila), 12th minute: On a quick counter attack, Avila picked out Gabi Torres in the center of the box, who used his left foot to blast the ball into the back of the net.

ELP - Wilmer Cabrera Jr. (Gabi Torres), 38th minute: From the left wing, Torres sent a powerful cross into the path of forward Wilmer Cabrera Jr., who used his right foot to direct the ball into the right side of the net.

PHX - Darius Johnson, 80th minute: A direct free kick taken by Charlie Dennis forced a save, but the rebound off the top post bounced in front of the goal line and was fired home by Darius Johnson with his right foot.

Penalty Kicks

ELP: Arturo Ortiz - Scored

PHX: Charlie Dennis - Scored

ELP: Gabi Torres - Scored

PHX: Emil Cuello - Scored

ELP: Emiliano Rodriguez - Saved

PHX: Pape Mar Boye - Saved

ELP: Ricky Ruiz - Scored

PHX: Jearl Margaritha - Scored

ELP: Raul Vazquez - Scored

PHX: Ihsan Sacko - Scored

ELP: Bryan Romero - Scored

PHX: Anthony Capetillo - Scored

ELP: Frank Daroma - Scored

PHX: Xian Emmers - Scored

ELP: Beto Avila - Saved

PHX: Ryan Flood - Scored

Notes

-Saturday marked Rising's final Group Stage match in Jagermeister Cup play.

-Kah's side went 1-1-2 in the four matches.

-Rising's lineup included the most Phoenix Rising Academy players of any match this season (six).

-Notably, midfielder Pierce Rizzo picked up his first-ever professional start in the match.

-17-year-old midfielder Jamison Ping wore the captain's armband for the first time in the match.

-Midfielder Anthony Capetillo made his professional debut in the 88th minute.

-Rising's goal in the sixth minute was its earliest of the 2025 season in all competitions.

-Jearl Margaritha (11th minute) Hope Avayevu (12th minute) and Ihsan Sacko (15th minute) have the club's only three other goals scored in the first 15 minutes of a match.

-Notably, all four of Rising's goals scored in the first quarter hour have come away from home.

-Defender Pape Mar Boye made his first appearance since Rising hosted Sacramento Republic FC on April 19.

-With his goal in the 80th minute, forward Darius Johnson upped his goal tally to three in all competitions.

-Two of those goals came in Jagermeister Cup play (@TXO, 6/28).

-Rising and El Paso Locomotive FC have combined for 12 goals across their two matches so far this season.

-The two teams will play one more time, on Aug. 30 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

-Saturday marked the third time Rising has gone to penalty kicks in 2025 (@TUL, 4/16 - USOC; vs. NM, 5/31 - Jager)

-Notably, Rising has won all three penalty shootouts it has participated in.

Next Game

After taking next week off for its mental health break, Rising travel to Irvine, California, to face Orange County SC in USL Championship play. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, July 30, at Championship Soccer Stadium. The game is set to stream on ESPN2. Radio coverage will be available on team socials through Rising Radio (English).

Please click https://click.sales.phxrisingfc.com/?qs"58baa331cf25946c85263bf9d2efebcd5d09c711019759f2e2b4a54165584f00289cbbdc8a33066583488c4fbedcdb2d999251a907611f HERE to find highlights from tonight's match and https://click.sales.phxrisingfc.com/?qs"58baa331cf2594d9e9749195cc0fd192b13e4fa748ab9de1ce5de653d30a799ba77236e6b9138c02d33052ba206f14de21e4ad55c0ee0a HERE to find select photos.

Phoenix Rising (1-1-2, 7pts) at El Paso Locomotive FC (0-1-2, 2pts) July 19, 2025 - Southwest University Park (El Paso, Tex.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT (PK) Phoenix Rising 1 1 2 7 El Paso Locomotive FC 2 0 2 6

Scoring Summary: PHX: Twumasi (OG), 6

ELP: Torres (Avila), 12

ELP: Cabrera Jr. (Torres), 38

Misconduct Summary: PHX: Johnson (caution), 7

ELP: Avila (caution), 28

PHX: Montgomery (caution), 60

ELP: Coronado (caution), 61

PHX: Dennis (caution), 90+2

Lineups: PHX: GK Henry, D Cuello, D Flood, D Smith (Capetillo, 88), D Montgomery (Mar Boye, 64), M Ping (c) (Emmers, 73), M Rizzo (Avayevu, 64), M Dennis, F Johnson, F Sacko, F Margaritha

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rakovsky, GK Villegas, D Sainte, M Balanzar de la Cruz

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Dennis, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Multiple players, 1); FOULS: 19 (Montgomery, 5); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

ELP: GK Waite, D Ruiz, D Twumasi (Romero, 86), D Ortiz (c), D Quesada, M Torres, M Coronado (Rodriguez, 86), M Daroma, F Moreno (Mora, 86), F Avila, F Cabrera (Lopez, 67; Vazquez, 76)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mora-Mora, D Alfaro, D Diaz, D Hoban

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Ortiz, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Torres, Cabrera, 2); FOULS: 17 (Torres, 3) OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

Referee: Matt Thompson Assistant Referees: Matthew Schwartz, Bennett Savage Fourth Official: Cuauhtemoc Delgadillo Attendance: 5,416

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

