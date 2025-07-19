Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC Battle to 0-0 Draw

July 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







In a hard-fought and physical contest between two regional rivals, nicknamed El Clámico by the fans, Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC played to a 0-0 draw. The match, played in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,000 on Saturday evening at Centreville Bank Stadium, delivered high energy, intensity, and action but ultimately no goals, as neither side could find a breakthrough despite several promising chances.

Hartford entered the match aggressively, and it ultimately created space for Rhode Island to counter in the first half. From the 15th to the 30th minute, Rhode Island FC controlled 73% of possession, dictating the pace and keeping Hartford pinned in their half.

The match tilted more in Rhode Island's favor in the second half with the introduction of JJ Williams in the 59th minute. The pace of the game picked up, and Rhode Island went on to have a series of shots on Hartford Athletic's goal.

Hartford's clean sheet was anchored by goalkeeper Antony Siaha, who delivered a commanding performance in the goal. The wall between the posts recorded three crucial saves, including a series of impressive saves that kept the home side off the scoresheet. In the 69th minute, JJ Williams picked out an unmarked Albert Dikwa on the far side of the box, but Hartford keeper Antony Siaha came up with a massive kick save to deny the forward.

Just two minutes later, Rhode Island earned a free kick, and Williams met the delivery with a powerful header across the goal. Siaha was equal to it, making another crucial stop to preserve the 0-0 scoreline. His positioning, reactions, and calmness under pressure kept the ball out of the net.

Rhode Island controlled large spells of possession in the second half, but were repeatedly frustrated in the final third. Forward Albert Dikwa and JJ Williams had dangerous looks in the second half, but their efforts were stopped by Hartford Athletic's strong backline, led by veterans Joe Farrell and Jordan Scarlett. Marlon Hairston and TJ Presthus combined for a critical clearance in the 94th minute, while Siaha's steady hands finished the job.

These two sides are set to meet again at Centreville Bank Stadium in just one short week. Emotions and stakes will be even higher, with Jägermeister Cup playoff positioning on the line and local rivalry bragging rights up for grabs. The Jägermeister Cup matchup on Saturday, July 26th, will be the next chapter in El Clámico, and it promises to be just as fierce. With one group stage game remaining, Hartford must win to take home the top spot in Group 4. A wild card spot is possible pending other results.

The Green & Blue are back at home Wednesday, July 30th at 7:30PM when they take on New Mexico United. Tickets are available here.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

Shots 5 14

Shots On Target 0 3

Corners 4 7

Fouls 18 9

Offsides 4 0

Possession 41.8% 58.2%

Passing Accuracy 62.9% 75.7%

Saves 3 0

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

19 ¬Â² - Emmanuel Samadia (Yellow) 7 ¬Â² - Marc Ybarra (Yellow)

51 ¬Â² - Mamdou Dieng (Yellow) 45 + 4 ¬Â² - Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Yellow)

90 + 11 ¬Â² - Marlon Hairston (Yellow) 86 ¬Â² - Hugo Bacharach (Yellow)

90 + 12 ¬Â² - Antony Siaha (Yellow) 90 + 8 ¬Â² - Jojea Kwizera (Yellow)

90 + 9 ¬Â² - Karifa Yao (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD RHODE ISLAND

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 22 (GK) Jackson Lee

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 14 (DF) Rio Hope-Gund (Frank Nodarse 65 ¬Â²)

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 24 (DF) Karifa Yao

30 (DF) Adrián Diz Pe (TJ Presthus 80 ¬Â²) 6 (DF) Aime Mabika (Aldair Sanchez 86 ¬Â²)

19 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia 12 (DF) Clay Holstad

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston 77 (MF) Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Hugo Bacharach 65 ¬Â²)

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Kyle Edwards 80 ¬Â²) 23 (MF) Marc Ybarra (C)

2 (MF) Sebastian Anderson 17 (MF) Jojea Kwizera

17 (MF) Jonathan Jiménez (Deshane Beckford 89 ¬Â²) 21 (MF) Maxi Rodriguez (JJ Williams 59 ¬Â²)

8 (MF) Junior Moreira (Michee Ngalina 64 ¬Â²) 11 (MF) Noah Fuson

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 10 (FW) Albert Dikwa (Joe Brito 86 ¬Â²)







