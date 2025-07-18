Athletic Travels to Rhode Island for First Leg of El Clamico

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Boys in Green hit the road to face cross-region rivals Rhode Island FC in the first of three matchups this season, two regular season games and a Jägermeister Cup contest. With RIFC only four points ahead in the standings, this match promises to be a particularly heated New England derby.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. RHODE ISLAND FC

WHEN: Saturday, July 19th, 4:00 PM

WHERE: Tidewater Landing Stadium, Pawtucket, RI

HOW TO WATCH: WCTX MyTV9, wtnh.com or ESPN+

Regional Rivalry with a Side of Clam

Hartford Athletic and Rhode Island FC are physically located closer than any other two teams in the USL Championship. This proximity feeds a passionate rivalry, dubbed El Clamico by the clubs' supporters, likely in an ode to "El Clasico" - soccer's biggest rivalry between Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid - and the region's seafood industry. Some have called the contest one of the best new rivalries in American soccer. With only 80 miles between the two teams, it is easy for fans and supporters to travel the short hour and half to away games. As time goes on and the only two New England clubs face off again and again, every game will be a fierce battle to prove who is the better team in the region. With RIFC four points ahead of the Green & Blue in the Eastern Conference, a win on Saturday would bring Hartford within an inch of the cross-region rivals, with another matchup later in the season giving Athletic the opportunity to pull ahead.

The Cross Boss: Samadia

Despite a late-goal loss in Hartford's Wednesday night game against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the Boys in Green showed moments of brilliance. One of these bright spots was Emmanuel Samadia. A majority of Athletic's attack comes from the wings and the Sierra Leone native plays a big role in facilitating that. The speedy outside midfielder is adept at getting in behind his defender and firing off perfectly weighted crosses for Momo Dieng or Michee Ngalina to get on the end of. Against Tampa, Samadia provided 14 of the team's 28 crosses, creating seven big opportunities for the Green & Blue to score. He also found himself in front of goal, rather than on the wings, once and added one shot to his stat sheet. The key to success for the Green & Blue will be finishing the crosses that Samadia puts into the box.

From Ivy to Impact

Rookie TJ Presthus has been making waves in his first pro season. After earning a spot on the Rising Stars List in Week 15, the former Yale captain has graduated to the USL Team of the Week, earning a spot on the bench for Week 19. This comes after another solid performance against Detroit City FC. In this 2-1 win, Presthus contributed 18 passes, two final third entries and two shots. Defensively, the New Albany, Ohio native was a big part of holding Detroit to one goal. He won five of his eight duels, two of two aerial duels and two of two tackles. He also led the team in interceptions, with three, and provided one clearance.

About the Opponent

As Rhode Island FC was new to the USL Championship last year, this is only their second season in the league. Surprisingly for a new club, RIFC finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference Standings in 2024, clinching a spot in the playoffs and making a shocking run to the USL Final. In that game, the expansion team fell to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-0. This year, RIFC sits in 10th place with a record of 4-8-4. In the Jägermeister Cup, the other New England club is in the same group as the Boys in Green, sitting in first place and leading Hartford by just two points. When the two teams face off next week for the second time in a row, the winner of the match will top the group and earn an automatic bid to the knockout rounds.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Jordan Scarlett, DF, #4

Captain of Hartford Athletic Jordan Scarlett is one of the most consistent players in the starting XI and will be a player to watch in this Saturday's match. As a center back, he rarely makes flashy plays but his presence can be felt in the way he organizes the defense to thwart opponents' offensive efforts. In Hartford's mid-week match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the veteran defender reached 15,000 regular season minutes, a milestone not many can say they have achieved. Anchoring the back line, Scarlett is in the top three on the team for clearances (59), blocks (9) and interceptions (13). After breaking up an opponent's attack, the Bronx, New York native is skilled in starting a counterattack and setting his team up for success, leading the team with 597 total passes including 124 long passes and four key passes. Center back truly is a thankless position but Scarlett plays the position with grace, confidence and leadership, and he will be the player to watch for both his skill and poise in the role.

Rhode Island - Noah Fuson, FW, #11

Twenty-five year old Noah Fuson will be the player to watch in Saturday's match. The 6'1" forward is tied for first on RIFC, along with four others, in goals this year (2). For his efforts, Fuson was nominated for, and won, USL Goal of the Week for Week 17/18. In front of over 10,000 fans, the Glendale, California native won the ball just outside the arc and hit a left-footed zinger to the bottom right corner, out of reach of the diving goalkeeper. He was also nominated for Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round for his one goal, 11 recoveries, nine duels won, 75% passing accuracy rate, four completed dribbles and two chances created. Last season with Rhode Island FC, Fuson was crowned the Golden Playmaker for leading the league in assists with 10.

