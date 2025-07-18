James Murphy Scores his First Indy Eleven Goal

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Cary, N.C. - Midfielder James Murphy scored his first Indy Eleven goal, but the Boys in Blue fell at USL Championship Eastern Conference opponent North Carolina FC, 4-2.

In the 43rd minute, defender Bruno Rendon set up the scoring sequence outside the box on the right side, playing three quick touches and making a cross to the edge of the six on the left side. Midfielder Jack Blake won an aerial duel to head the ball up, with forward Elvis Amoh settling it and playing it back between two defenders to the edge of the area. From the 18, Murphy took one touch to his right and uncorked a laser into the side netting to even the match at 1-1.

It was Murphy's second career goal, with his first coming against Indy Eleven on his 25th birthday (9/17/22) when he played for Monterey Bay FC. The seventh-year veteran surpassed 11,000 minutes for his USLC career (11,045) in the match, improving his team-best total to 1,371 minutes this season.

Amoh registered his first USLC assist this season and the ninth of his career in addition to 44 goals.

In the third minute of second half stoppage time, midfielder Oliver Brynéus set up the second Boys in Blue goal with a cross into the area to Edward Kizza, who was taken down to earn a penalty.

Jack Blake converted his nine consecutive penalty in the past two seasons for his team-leading fifth goal of the campaign and the 37th in his USLC career.

The Boys in Blue host the final round of USL Jägermeister Cup group play with "Christmas in July" on Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. FC Tulsa. Indy Eleven leads Group 3 with a 2-0-1 record and can clinch a berth in the quarterfinals of the 38-team event with a victory.

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:4 North Carolina FC

Fri., July 18, 2025 - 7:30 p.m.

WakeMed Soccer Park | Cary, N.C.

Weather: Cloudy, 89 degrees

Attendance: 2,383

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 5-6-5 (-2), 20 pts; #7 in Eastern Conference

North Carolina FC: 8-6-2 (+5), 26 pts; #4 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

NC - Rafa Mentzingen 20'

IND - James Murphy (Elvis Amoh) 43'

NC - Jaden Servania (Louis Perez) 48'

NC - Evan Conway (Mikey Maldonado) 55'

NC - Pedro Dolabella (Louis Perez) 73'

IND - Jack Blake (Penalty) 90'+3

Discipline Summary

NC - Rafa Mentzingen (caution) 16'

IND - Bruno Rendón (caution) 18'

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 41'

NC - Collin Martin (caution) 58'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Josh O'Brien (Pat Hogan 45'), Hayden White, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy (Oliver Brynéus 63'), Cam Lindley (Logan Neidlinger 76'), Bruno Rendón, Jack Blake, Elvis Amoh (Elliot Collier 63'), Romario Williams (Edward Kizza 64').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Finn McRobb, Reice Charles Cook.

North Carolina FC line-up: Trevor Mulqueen, Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan, Paco Craig (captain), Jaden Servania, Rafa Mentzingen (Patrick Burner 70'), Louis Perez (Ahmad Al-Qaq 81'), Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall 71'), Pedro Dolabella (Adam Luckhurst 81'), Evan Conway.

North Carolina FC subs not used: Jake McGuire, Oalex Anderson, Bryce Washington, Triston Hodge.







