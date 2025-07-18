NCFC returns to winning ways with dominant showing

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng) Rafa Mentzingen of North Carolina FC readies a shot on goal(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC picked up an important three points in the USL Championship regular season with a 4-2 win over Indy Eleven on Friday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

With the win, NCFC improved to 8W-6L-2D on the season, remaining in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points.

Rafa Mentzingen opened the scoring in the 20' with his third goal of the season, beating the Indy Eleven goalkeeper to the loose ball after blocking a clearance at the edge of the box.

Indy Eleven equalized in the 43' through a curling strike from James Murphy at the edge of the box.

Jaden Servania restored NCFC's one-goal lead just after the halftime break, rocketing a shot into the top corner after beating a defender on the dribble.

Evan Conway got in on the scoring fun in the 55', picking up his fifth goal of the season. Mikey Maldonado picked up his team-leading seventh assist on the goal.

Pedro Dolabella added to his goal tally in the 73', finishing off a counter attack for his fifth of the season. Perez picked up his second assist of the match on the goal after assisting Servania's game-winning strike.

Indy Eleven added a goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late to mount a comeback.

Match Notes:

Trevor Mulqueen made his first USL Championship regular season appearance.

Mikey Maldonado picked up his team-leading seventh assist on the season.

Evan Conway and Pedro Dolabella both scored their fifth goals of the season, remaining tied for the team lead. Both players have found the back of the net in back-to-back matches.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC wraps up its three-match home stand with a USL Jägermeister Cup matchup against Loudoun United on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Loudoun came out on top with a 2-1 road win during Week 3 of the USL Championship regular season. Tickets for the match are available here.

NCFC (5-2-3): Trevor Mulqueen; Jaden Servania, Paco Craig ©, Conor Donovan, Finn Sundstrom, Rafa Mentzingen (Patrick Burner - 70'); Colin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 70'), Mikey Maldonado; Pedro Dolabella (Adam Luckhurst - 81'), Evan Conway, Louis Perez (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 81')

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Oalex Anderson, Bryce Washington, Triston Hodge

IND (3-4-3): Hunter Sulte; James Musa, Josh O'Brien (Patrick Hogan - 46'), Hayden White; Aodhan Quinn ©, James Murphy (Oliver Bryneus - 63'), Cam Lindley (Logan Neidlinger - 75'), Bruno Rendón; Romario Williams (Edward Kizza - 63'), Jack Blake, Elvis Amoh (Elliot Collier - 63')

Subs Not Used: Finn McRobb, Reice Charles-Cook

Score:

NCFC: 4

IND: 2

Goals:

NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 20', J. Servania - 48' (L. Perez), E. Conway - 55' (M. Maldonado), P. Dolabella - 73' (L. Perez)

IND: J. Murphy - 43' (E. Amoh), J. Blake - 90'+3' (PK)

Cautions:

NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 16', C. Martin - 59'

IND: B. Rendon - 18', J. Blake - 41'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

IND: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,383

